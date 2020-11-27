Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming musical The Prom. The movie is based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical of the same name. American Horror Story mastermind Ryan Murphy produced and directed the upcoming musical, which premieres December 11th, exclusively on Netflix. Before that, The Prom will open up in select theaters across North America. Much like Broadway, movie theaters and music venues are still largely closed as the public health crisis continues. Thankfully, Netflix is bringing the musical to homes all over the world, ensuring that viewers won't have to leave the house.

The Prom takes place as Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) face a major problem. The two are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is. The Prom takes everything from the Broadway musical and attempts to bring it home to the small screen. It seems the team are pretty faithful to the source material, as evidenced by the first trailer for the upcoming movie.

Ryan Murphy announced his plans for The Prom adaptation during a charity performance of the musical at New York's Longacre Theatre in April 2019. A few months later, Meryl Streep signed on and the rest of the cast fell into place. Production on the Netflix original started in December 2019 and was later halted due to the public health crisis. However, the cast and crew were able to reunite in July, which is when they were able to finish principal photography.

Directed by Ryan Murphy and also starring Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin and Sofia Deler, The Prom is the spectacular, big-hearted film adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar's award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Screenplay by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin; the movie is produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Adam Anders, Dori Berinstein and Bill Damaschke. You can check out the first trailer for The Prom above, thanks to the official Netflix YouTube channel.