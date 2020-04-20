It's John Wick vs. The Punisher in exciting new fan art from BossLogic. Part of the fun of being an action movie fan is wondering who would emerge victorious in fictional battles between action icons from different franchises. Occasionally these do actually come to fruition on the big screen, such as Batman V Superman, or The Avengers superheore all coming to blows, or even the likes of Arnie, Stallone, and Bruce Willis coming together in The Expendables franchise. Now we have something new and exciting to daydream about.

Often these kinds of clashes take place only in the minds of movie fans, though sometimes it takes a talented artist to put two titans together and give us a glimpse of what it may look like. Well, thanks to Bosslogic, we now have some idea of the overwhelmingly tense atmosphere that would occur should the likes of John Wick and The Punisher go head to head.

Get notified when your movie theaters open back up! We'll let you know when your local theaters open so that you can start enjoying the cinemas once again.

"Punisher Vs Wick #MultiVersus this I would love to see, who you got?"

This new piece of fan art from the hugely talented BossLogic imagines what the beginning of a fight between Keanu Reeves' John Wick and Jon Bernthal's The Punisher could look like. The artwork uses the library setting from John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, but instead of one of Wick's fellow assassins stalking the dog-loving killer, Frank Castle is doing the hunting this time.

Though the scene from the movie ends with John Wick murdering his adversary with some creative use of a book, there is no doubt that a scuffle with Frank Castle's avenging vigilante would take a somewhat different route. Though the two characters may appear in different franchises, they share a lot of similarities. Both are well-known for being unstoppable killing machines, with the murderous pair having racked up such high body counts they have moved beyond bloodbaths and are now in the blood-swimming pool business.

Both characters are also great lovers of revenge, with Frank Castle becoming the skull-emblazoned vigilante following the death of his wife and two children, with John Wick returning to the life of the infamous Baba Yaga after the death of his dog that his wife gave him after she died. The vengeance-loving pair are also big fans of weapons, often finding very innovative uses for everyday items such as pencils or gym equipment when more conventional means are out of reach.

There is also no doubt that both characters are more than capable of taking a serious beating, with both John Wick and Frank Castle spending a lot of time with wounds and bruises but battling on regardless. With this in mind, it is hard to see how it would not simply end in a stalemate, or perhaps even some sort of tenuous team-up.

For now, we will have to just continue enjoying the separate adventures of this formidable pair, with Reeves all set to return to the assassin role in John Wick: Chapter 4 and might even eventually appear on the upcoming Starz TV series, The Continental. Bernthal sadly is likely all done with the role of The Punisher following the show's cancellation, however, rumors continue that he may be brought back into the fray somehow. This comes to us from Boss Logic.