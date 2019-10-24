The Purge 5 has found its leading star. Ana de la Reguera (Narcos) has been tapped to head up the cast in the latest installment of the highly-successful horror franchise from Blumhouse Productions. This marks the first casting decision that's come to light for the project, which is being kept under tight lock and key by the studio, for the time being.

According to a new report, Ana de la Reguera has locked down the lead role in the movie, which doesn't yet have an official title. Details regarding her role aren't available at present. Plot details for The Purge 5 are also non-existent, at least in an official capacity. However, this report notes that the latest installment will change gears a bit by taking the carnage away from the typical major metropolitan setting. Though, it will still examine the issues of race and class that have been at the heart of the previous installments. Maybe we'll see what a Purge looks like out in the country? What happens on Purge night in more rural areas of the U.S.?

As for Ana de la Reguera, this is another big get for a star on the rise. The actress recently wrapped filming on Zack Snyder's zombie movie Army of the Dead for Netlflix, which also stars Dave Bautista. On the small screen, Raguera has starred in the drug thriller Narcos, as well as Goliath over on Amazon, alongside Billy Bob Thornton. Some of her other notable credits include Nacho Libre, Eastbound & Down, Cowboys & Aliens and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. This will give her a chance to carry a major franchise entry on her shoulders.

Everardo Gout, known for his work on shows such as Mars and Luke Cage, is set to be in the director's chair. Franchise creator James DeMonaco, who directed the first three entries in the series, returned to pen the screenplay for the latest installment. Blumhouse head Jason Blum is set to produce alongside Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Sebastien K. Lemercier. DeMonaco will also return as a producer. It isn't yet clear if any cast members from previous entries will be returning for the sequel. A couple of curious tweets from Blum in August raised an eyebrow or two, as he seemed to possibly be hinting at meeting with Sylvester Stallone about something Purge related.

To date, The Purge franchise, across four entires has grossed $458 million at the global box office. Considering they have a combined production budget of $35 million, that's a pretty hefty return on investment. The most recent entry, The First Purge, grossed a series-best $137 million worldwide. The franchise also spawned a TV series on USA Network, which is currently airing its second season. The Purge 5 is currently set to hit theaters on July 10, 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.