The annual Purge is set to commence yet again in summer 2020 and we now know who will be bringing the next installment of the popular horror franchise to life. Everardo Gout, who is known for his work on TV shows such as Marvel's Luke Cage and Banshee, has been tapped by Blumhouse Productions to direct The Purge 5. Little is known about the movie thus far, but the series will be getting some fresh eyes and new blood as it looks ahead to the future.

According to a new report, Everardo Gout closed a deal to helm The Purge 5, which doesn't yet have an official title. Franchise creator James DeMonaco, who directed the first three entries in the series, will return to pen the screenplay, as well as serving as a producer. Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum will also produce, alongside Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form for Platinum Dunes. Sebastien K. Lemercier is also part of the production team. No plot details have been revealed at this time. However, it's expected this will pick up after the events of 2016's The Purge: Election Year.

The previous entry in the franchise, 2018's The First Purge, was a prequel that, as the title implies, shows us how this annual night of government-sanctioned crime came to be. Gerard McMurray helmed the prequel, which was the first entry not to be directed by James DeMonaco. It proved to be a huge success, bringing in $137 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing entry to date. With that in mind, it's not clear why McMurray isn't returning for another installment. There is zero indication of any bad blood between the studio and the filmmaker.

In any event, the job now falls to Everardo Gout. The director made waves with his debut feature Days of Grace back in 2011. In the years since, he's mostly focused on TV. His work on the Nat Geo series Mars, which he directed nine episodes of, is said to have put him on the studio's radar for this gig. Gout also directed an episode of the upcoming Snowpiercer TV series. At present, it isn't clear when precisely production will kick off, though we'd expect sooner rather than later. It also hasn't been revealed who will make up the cast, or if any familiar faces will be returning.

Generally speaking, the movies center on a 12-hour period of time as part of an annual holiday in future America where all crime, including murder, is legal. To date, the Purge franchise has brought in $456 million worldwide. Considering all four entries have had budgets under $15 million, it's been wildly lucrative for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures. A TV series also airs on USA Network, with season 2 set to debut later this year. The Purge 5 is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2020. This news was first reported by Variety.