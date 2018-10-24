It looks like The Purge franchise may finally be coming to an end. James DeMonaco struck gold in 2013 when the first movie came out. Made for just $3 million, the horror flick centered on a government sanctioned, 12-hour period of legal crime, and it went on to become a huge success, spawning three sequels, including this year's prequel, The First Purge. But now, it looks like the creative force behind the politically charged horror series is getting ready to definitively conclude his universe with the next installment.

During a recent interview, James DeMonaco revealed that The Purge 5, or whatever form the movie ultimately takes, will in all likelihood be the final movie. In any event, he and Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind the franchise, intend to end things before they overstay their welcome. Here's what DeMonaco had to say about it.

"I have it in my head. I think I'm going to write it. I think it's a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I'm very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home."

Unfortunately, for the time being, James DeMonaco is being tight-lipped when it comes to plot details. It's tough to say where The Purge 5 would ultimately go, but one has to imagine it would take place after 2016's The Purge: Election Year. Doing another prequel, or something in between, wouldn't seem conclusive and it sounds like they have a definitive ending in mind. And as far as horror franchises go, it's pretty rare that we get a definitive conclusion, so this could be a nice change of pace.

James DeMonaco has written every single entry in the franchise and directed the first three. He's also heavily involved in The Purge TV series, which is currently airing on USA Network. So if he has an idea to wrap this whole thing up, why not let him do it? Blumhouse has proven that they are great at turning successful movies into franchises, but they've also proved that they're happy to wrap things up when the time is right (or when the series runs out of gas), like they did with Paranormal Activity, for example.

To date, the four movies in The Purge series have grossed $456 million worldwide, and none of them have had production budgets higher than $13 million. That means Blumhouse and Universal Pictures have seen tremendous returns. While they'll be sad to see it go, billing a movie as The Final Purge, or something of the like, could do wonders for the box office performance. The real question is, will James DeMonaco return to the director's chair to see this thing to the finish line? For now, there is no release date set for The Purge 5. This news was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.