The Purge 5 has added another fresh face to the franchise as Leven Rambin has joined the cast. Blumhouse Productions is gearing up for the fifth installment of the highly successful horror series, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters this summer. The production has, slowly but surely, been putting together an ensemble for the next round of government-sanctioned violence. Rambin is the lastest piece of the puzzle.

According to a new report, Leven Rambin has been added to the sequel in an unspecified role. Plot details for the fifth installment of the series are currently being kept under wraps. The last installment, chronologically speaking, was 2016's The Purge: Election Year. More recently, 2018's The First Purge served as a prequel which showcased the events of the first annual night of violence and mayhem.

Generally speaking, each new installment has featured a new cast of characters, with a couple of notable exceptions. Frank Grillo's character has appeared in multiple entries, for example. It's not yet clear if any characters from prior installments will be popping up this time around.

Leven Rambin is known best for her work in TV shows such as Hulu's The Path and HBO's True Detective. As far as movies go, Rambin has starred in The Hunger Games, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, Two Night Stand and Netflix's Motley Crue biopic The Dirt. Rambin also recently starred in the WGN series Gone. Other confirmed Purge 5 cast members include Ana de la Reguera (Golliath), Will Patton (Halloween), Cassidy Freeman (Longmire) and Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico). There were also some tweets from Blumhouse head Jason Blum last year that hinted Sylvester Stallone might be involved in something Purge-related, but that has never been confirmed.

Everardo Gout (Luke Cage) is set to direct. He takes over for Gerard McMurray, who helmed The First Purge. Franchise creator James DeMonaco is penning the screenplay. DeMonaco also directed the first three entries. DeMonaco is set to produce the sequel alongside Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Sebastien K. Lemercier. To date, the four previous movies have grossed a combined $458 million at the global box office. Combined, the production budgets total just $35 million, making them big hits for Blumhouse and Universal. The First Purge brought in a series-best $137 million worldwide.

The movies also spawned a Purge TV show, which has aired two seasons on USA Network. The Purge 5, which doesn't yet have an official title, is currently set to hit theaters on July 10. Curiously, we haven't heard any word on filming taking place yet. If production hasn't yet gotten underway, that could make for a tight deadline. It's also possible that the movie could be delayed if things get a little too tight on the scheduling side. But, for now at least, the indication is this one will be here in time for summer. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.