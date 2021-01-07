The Forever Purge first-look image teases one final night of mayhem. Universal previously revealed that the upcoming movie will be the final installment in The Purge franchise, which has been very successful over the years. What started as a seemingly simple home invasion movie back in 2013 turned into something much more, thanks to an unexpected twist. The Forever Purge is the fifth installment in the series.

Exclusive: Writer James DeMonaco tells Total Film he hopes the final Purge movie will “set the record straight’’ #TheForeverPurgehttps://t.co/53IQS4yYG9 — Total Film (@totalfilm) January 7, 2021

The Forever Purge takes place after the events of Election Year and will focuses on Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta). The two find solace at a Texan ranch, having fled a drug cartel in Mexico. However, things end up going south when a group of outsiders decide to keep the purging going on well beyond the original allotted time. Director Everardo Gout says, "It's an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil."

Creator/writer James DeMonaco wants to "set the record straight'' on the franchise with The Forever Purge. "'I want my intentions to be crystal clear on what I think about violence and what's going on in the world.' That's what he told me," says Everardo Gout. "It's dystopian, but he's trying to get us to look in the mirror. It makes you think, 'Sh*t, if I get pushed into a corner, would I do the same?' Once you open that door, how do you close it again?" The franchise has been a social commentary from the start, which has proven to be controversial over the years, but Gout and DeMonaco are hopeful that the fifth andfinal installment in the series will make things clear.

Fans are hoping that The Forever Purge will go on to be a satisfying conclusion for the franchise. With that being said, don't expect the political elements of the previous movies and short-lived TV series to be abandoned. James DeMonaco and Everardo Gout are keeping that focus going through the entire franchise. The last installment was a prequel to the 2013 original, so Gout and DeMonaco are blazing some new trails with The Forever Purge, which fans should appreciate, though it doesn't sound like it will answer all of the questions that the prequel posed.

As of this writing, Universal plans to release The Forever Purge on July 9th. The studio originally planned to have the movie out last summer, but had to pull it due to the public health crisis. As for whether or not that will happen is anybody's guess at the moment. Studios are still keeping a close eye on Warner Bros. to see how their 2021 release schedule will go after announcing that all of their movies will premiere in theaters and stream on HBO Max simultaneously. You can check out the first-look image from The Forever Purge above, thanks to the Total Film Twitter account.