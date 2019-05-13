The Purge will commence yet again next year. It's been announced that Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have The Purge 5 in the works and it's set for release in summer 2020. This is one of the franchises that helped to put Blumhouse on the map a handful of years back and, since then, the studio has blossomed into one of the biggest names in the horror game. But they're not going to stop going with the hot hand just because they have other irons in the fire. As such, we're getting at least one more session of government-sanctioned mayhem.

According to a new report, The Purge 5, which doesn't yet have an official title, is set to arrive in theaters on July 10, 2020. This will put it out around the same date as previous entries in the franchise. Blumhouse and Universal are clearly not attempting to fix what doesn't appear to be broken, since the movies continually bring in solid money at the box office. Blumhouse head Jason Blum took to Twitter to confirm the news in a tweet.

"'Purge 5' Opening Summer 2020"

No director has been announced for the project as of yet. The Purge franchise creator James DeMonaco is said to be penning the screenplay, as he's done for every entry up to this point. The untitled Purge movie will be produced by Jason Blum, DeMonaco and Sebastian K. Lemercier, alongside Michael Bay and his company Platinum Dunes. Brad Fuller and Andrew Form will return to produce on behalf of Platinum Dunes as well. No plot details for the forthcoming fifth installment have been revealed at this time. The previous entry, last year's The First Purge, was a prequel showcasing how the annual deadly holiday came to be.

The Purge, starring Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey, was made on a shoestring budget of just $3 million. The movie went on to gross $89.3 million at the global box office, making it a huge success. To date, the four movies have grossed a combined $456 million. While the budgets have increased, the most expensive entry was produced for $13 million. Meanwhile, each subsequent entry has outgrossed its predecessor. So they still remain huge money makers for the studio, despite the fact that they really haven't been what one would call critically heralded, to say the least.

In addition to the movie sequel, Blumhouse is also currently in the works on a second season of The Purge TV series for USA Network. It's possible that Gerard McMurray, who successfully helmed The First Purge, could be brought back to direct The Purge 5. At present, there is no word on who will make up the ensemble cast. It's possible we could see some familiar faces return, depending on where James DeMonaco decides to take the story. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by Deadline.