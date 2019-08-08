Could Sylvester Stallone be joining the cast of The Purge 5? This is a potentially very juicy suggestion. It's something we can't even necessarily place in the rumor mill. Instead, we're just connecting some dots. So don't take this is as a sure thing. Instead, hear us out, as we'll go through some recent evidence from social media that could point to Sly getting his Purge on next summer.

Recently, Jason Blum, the head of Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind The Purge franchise, posted an image to Twitter. It features Blum and franchise creator James DeMonaco who were on the way to a meeting with Sylvester Stallone. Blum provided the following caption to go with the photo.

"Me and these two jokers are about to meet #slystallone #jamesdemonaco was so paranoid about being late that we got here 20 minutes early and have nothing to do but tweet."

Not long after this photo was posted, Jason Blum shared a follow-up. It features the gang gathered together with Stallone, presumably at his home, following the meeting. They all look like they're having a good time. Blum said the following with the second post.

"The meeting went great with #sly He did punch me because we were late."

So where does that leave us? Jason Blum, the man at the top of the food chain at Blumhouse, met with Sylvester Stallone with the creator of The Purge, who is writing the screenplay for The Purge 5, which is expected to go into production soon. It doesn't leave us with anything concrete, but it's certainly a trail of breadcrumbs worth following. After all, Marissa Tomei showed up in The First Purge. Why couldn't Stallone also be part of this universe?

At present, details regarding the next entry in the series are scarce. Recently, Everardo Gout was brought on board to direct. No cast or plot details have officially been announced. Though, presumably, like the other entries, it will take place on the annual, government-sanctioned 12-hour period when all crime is legal in the United States. While the franchise is more horror than anything else, entries like Anarchy had a bit of an action tinge that would suit Sly's sensibilities. It wouldn't be too difficult to see the Rambo and Rocky star fitting into this universe.

To date, the four entries in The Purge series, which kicked off back in 2013, have grossed $456 million worldwide. Considering their small budgets, they've been extremely profitable ventures. The movies have also inspired a TV series, which is heading into its second season on USA Network later this year. The Purge 5, which doesn't yet have an official title, is set to arrive in theaters on July 10, 2020. Will we see Sylvester Stallone getting in on the action? One can only hope. Be sure to check out the posts from Jason Blum's Twitter account below and speculate away.

