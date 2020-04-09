The official title for The Purge 5 has been revealed. The long-running horror franchise is set to continue this year with a new entry. Up to this point, things have remained exhaustively mysterious about what Blumhouse Productions and Universal have in store for us on Purge night this time around. All we truly know currently is that the movie is still slated to arrive this summer. Whether or not that sticks is another question entirely. But now, we at least have a title to ponder.

Buried within a new report that briefly caught up with Blumhouse head Jason Blum is a glimpse at what he's working on during the widespread shutdown in Hollywood right now. At which point, it was revealed that The Forever Purge is the title of the fifth entry in the series. Unfortunately, no additional details were revealed at this time, leaving us with more questions than answers. Previous subtitles for the sequels included Anarchy and Election Year. The most recent installment was a sequel titled The First Purge and that title didn't leave a lot to the imagination. This one, however, leaves at least some room for speculation. And we have heard before that this may be the final Purge movie.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for the time being, but it was previously reported that the movie will be taking the action outside of major metropolitan areas, as has historically been the case, while maintaining the overarching themes of class warfare and racial inequality. Franchise creator James DeMonaco penned the screenplay, with Everardo Gout (Luke Cage) in the director's chair. The cast includes Leven Rambin (True Detective), Ana de la Reguera (Goliath), Will Patton (Halloween), Cassidy Freeman (Longmire) and Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico).

One of the big questions right now is where this project was in the production process. It's not clear at this time if the movie had finished filming and has moved on to post-production. That could be crucial when it comes to whether or not it can meet its previously announced July 10 release date. Most studios have pushed back many of their big releases into late July at the earliest, if not to 2021. With no marketing materials available for The Purge 5 yet, it seems likely that the release date is going to be pushed, but there is a chance it could still arrive on time, depending on how things shake out.

To date, across four entries, The Purge franchise has grossed $458 million at the global box office. Considering the relatively low production budgets, they have proved to be big financial winners for Universal and Blumhouse, even though critics generally don't seem to enjoy the annual 12-hour period of government-sanctioned violence depicted in the movies. Two seasons of a TV series based on the franchise have also aired on USA Network, with season 2 arriving last year. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.