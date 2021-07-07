The man behind The Purge franchise, James DeMonaco, has offered some insight into the direction of a potential sixth movie, revealing that it would focus heavily on Frank Grillo's character. While discussing the newest installment in the horror series, The Forever Purge, DeMonaco revealed that The Purge 6 would forcibly bring Grillo back into the fray to once again save the day amid the chaos.

"Dude, my Purge 6 idea is all about Frank. It's all about the Leo character. Without giving anything away, I think he's off on his own, but he's going to be called back into action, hopefully on Purge 6, if we're lucky enough to do it. I hope that Leo comes back. That's the goal. When I came up with Purge 6, he was the center of the idea. I'm hoping that we get to do that with him."

The successful horror series began back in 2013 with The Purge, with Grillo not appearing until the 2014 sequel The Purge: Anarchy. Starring as the vengeful Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, Leo Barnes, Grillo gives off some serious Punisher vibes throughout, using the rules of the Purge to hunt down the man who killed his son in a drunk driving accident. Grillo's vigilante became an instant fan-favorite, with the actor reprising the role in 2016's The Purge: Election Year, which found Leo now working as head of security for Sen. Charlie Roan, a presidential candidate determined to end the yearly tradition of blood lust once and for all.

This was then followed up by the Grillo-less prequel, The First Purge, which details the origins of the annual Purge, a 12-hour span once a year in which all crime in America, including murder, rape and arson, is legal. The latest installment, The Forever Purge, follows a group of ranchers who are forced to go on the run after numerous people continue committing crime after the ending of the most recent Purge night.

Despite reports that The Forever Purge would be the final movie in the franchise, star Frank Grillo himself recently teased that this may not be the case. The actor has previously stated in an interview that discussions are currently taking place regarding a sixth installment, and that he would relish a return to the chaotic world of The Purge. "We are talking, [DeMonaco] and I, another Purge movie," Grillo revealed earlier this year. "He reached out to me not too long ago and Sébastian [K. Lemercier], the producer, and they're like, 'What do you think?' and I'm like, 'What do you think?' and they're like, 'We talked to Universal and we'll see Leo Barnes in the [next] Purge if we can come up with something great.' I said, 'I'm in. I'll do it in a heartbeat.'"

Although DeMonaco has described The Forever Purge as "a great way to end it all," it's highly unlikely that fans of the franchise would complain if a sixth outing materialized with Frank Grillo at its centre. Delayed from an original July 2020 date due to the ongoing global situation, The Forever Purge was theatrically released by Universal Pictures on July 2, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Slashfilm.