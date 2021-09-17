As we have seen many times in the past, you can't keep a good horror franchise down for long and the rules of diminishing returns doesn't usually apply, so when The Forever Purge was cited as the last in the franchise by creator James DeMonaco, many people were probably not convinced and it seems with good reason as we now know that a sixth installment is coming. DeMonaco has now elaborated on plans for the new movie, which he says will feature a "remapped" America following the events of The Forever Purge and the return of Frank Grillo's Leo.

"I can't say much, but you're definitely ... You have the right reference that you're going to," DeMonaco said in an interview with ComicBook.com when asked about The Purge 6 having an Escape From New York angle. "It's definitely, I'll say this: the America that we enter into in Purge 6 is not the America we now live in. It's been remapped, I should say, in a unique way. And we're entering into this very changed surface of America. And the other thing I can say, because I think it's already out there, is that, if it happens, it is the return of Frank Grillo's Leo character, so that's fun. But it's definitely ... A new America has been formed. And after, it's about 10 to 15 years after The Forever Purge."

The Forever Purge took the concept of the series, which sees all crimes become legal for 12 hours once a year, and looked at what would happen if after those 12 hours people refused to stop "purging." After the chaos that this brought about, the next chapter is going to clearly deal with where this leads the world next.

"Even with [The Forever Purge], we were like, 'It needs to flip itself on its head,'" the director continued. "And we didn't really commit to even moving forward until I woke up with the idea that, 'Oh, people don't stop.' That's not like a natural, 'Oh.' We were like, 'Oh, okay.' Now, we thought, 'Okay, let's stop talking about this because...' Otherwise, doing another Purge Night that ended in 12 hours felt like, 'Ah, we just kind of repeating ourselves. We don't want to do that again.' And so, again, [Purge 6] also, like you just said, it's, 'Okay, let's close that book and open a new book if we're going to continue.' So, I hope it works. People seem to be happy with the script, so let's hope we get to do it."

While it appears that the script for the movie is complete and Frank Grillo has said that he would be happy to return to the franchise, there has been no green light given to the new sequel as yet. With The Forever Purge still managing to pull in $77 million from its $18 million budget despite Covid delays and being released only a couple of months after cinemas reopened, there is every likelihood that we have not seen the last Purge just yet. The Forever Purge is available on demand now, with various disc releases available from 28th September.