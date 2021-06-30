A true horror staple at this point, The Purge may, indeed, go on forever. Or at least for one more, unexpected installment. This, according to franchise creator James DeMonaco, who reveals that The Purge 6 i s seemingly in the cards and may even film next year. This, despite previous indications that The Forever Purge, which hits theaters this weekend, would be the final entry in the popular horror series.

James DeMonaco has been making the press rounds to promote the release of The Forever Purge. During a recent interview, he was asked about the possibility of another sequel, despite having previously said no to the idea. Be that as it may, DeMonaco now has an idea and, if the audience wants it, it's going to happen. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'm happy you asked that, because I'm allowed to say it now. I wasn't allowed to a couple of days ago. So four months ago, I would've said, 'Definitely, that's the end of it.' But then I woke up three and a half months ago, and I was like, 'Oh, I have an idea. Oh my God.' It was an 'Oh, s***' moment like, 'Oh, I don't know if I want another idea,' but I had it. I pitched it to my producers, Sébastien and Jason. They both really liked it, Universal liked it, so I think I'm going to write the next one, and if the audience wants it, we'll do it. I always say if the cinema gods want us to do it, they'll tell us, 'Let's proceed.'

While James DeMonaco didn't delve into what that idea might be, specifically, it does pave the way for The Purge to continue. It just comes down to whether or not audiences show up to see The Forever Purge during its run at the box office. If so, James DeMonaco explained that the sixth installment would bring back a familiar character and that production could begin next year. Assuming all goes well.

"Again, I think I came up with a new way to flip the whole thing upside down, and it'll be five years after this film, but it takes America in a whole new direction and I think it would be a very interesting place to explore. It also brings back a character from the previous films, which is fun. So if everything comes together nicely, which we know anything can happen, one last Purge movie would be something we would maybe shoot next year, potentially."

Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures have every motivation to continue the franchise. To date, across four entries, the series has earned $458 million at the global box office. Considering the largest budget for any of these entries was $13 million, they have been tremendously profitable. As such, if there is a way to keep it going, it's easy to see why the studio would.

Everardo Gout directs the latest installment. The cast includes Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda and Will Patton. We shall see whether or not it's the final Purge. The Forever Purge hits theaters this weekend. This news comes to us via Daily Dread.