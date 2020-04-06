The Purge siren was used by Crowley, Louisiana law enforcement to signal curfew hours. The horror sound effect was not something that residents were very happy to hear over the weekend. As most of the world remains indoors, some counties in North America are fining people who break curfew or who are out in public and not shopping for essential items. So far, it's been pretty hard for many to remain indoors, which is why the siren from the hit horror franchise was used.

According to Crowley, Louisiana residents, the police were using The Purge siren to announce that curfew had started over this past weekend. The county wants residents to remain indoors from 9pm to 6am every day until further notice. If caught breaking curfew, a warning is given, though repeat offenders are given fines. Other states and counties across North America have been implementing the same strategy.

But, The Purge siren is a bit much, even though the Crowley police department claim that they had no idea the siren was used in the horror movies. The siren received hundreds of complaints, along with over 500 Facebook comments about it. Crowley Police chief Jimmy Broussard says he personally did not know the sound was associated with The Purge and notes that a siren will not be used in the future. Nearby Acadia Parish Sheriff, K.P. Gibson, issued a statement on behalf of his department, separating themselves from the matter, which you can read below.

"Last night a 'Purge Siren' was utilized by the Crowley Police Department as part of their starting curfew. We have received numerous complaints with the belief that our agency was involved in this process. We were not involved in the use of the 'Purge Siren' and will not utilize any type of siren for this purpose. Calls regarding this matter should be directed to the Crowley Police / Chief Broussard and not the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office."

Crowley police had initially told residents that a different sounding siren would be used to announce curfews. The Purge movies use the siren every year to start the 12-hour period where all crime becomes legal, even murder. The horror franchise is very popular and Crowley residents noticed right away what it was from. One resident said, "So the police played The Purge sound in Crowley, Louisiana last night. F*kn dickheads." Another resident had a different take. She explains.

"Yo Crowley, Louisiana really set off The Purge alarm last night for their curfew. Saying it's an old military siren that's why they chose it. Mannn they are wrong for that hahaaaa."

Even though most of North America is asked to remain indoors for the foreseeable future, it is more than likely for the best. Staying home and practicing social distancing is the new norm for many Americans and the population all over the world. Everybody is trying to get used to this, even the police departments, especially those in Crowley, who have learned not to use The Purge siren to announce curfews. KATC News was the first to report on The Purge siren.

