That's going to be it for The Purge and Treadstone on USA Network, as both shows have officially been given the axe. With the cabler canceling both shows, The Purge comes to an end after two seasons while it's going to be a one and done season run for Treadstone. The news follows another recent cancellation from the cabler, as USA Network also pulled the plug on the new drama series Dare Me after just one season as well. The moves are said to be part of an overall push towards more unscripted content like The Biggest Loser and WWE Monday Night Raw, along with more "eventized" scripted projects like Christian Slater's Dirty John and Milo Ventimiglia's Evel.

The Purge television series was executive produced by franchise creator James DeMonaco alongside Thomas Kelly, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, and Sebastien K. Lemercier. Expanding upon the universe established by the movie franchise, the show tells the story of an annual 12-hour event known as "The Purge" takes place, during which time any and all crime is completely legal. The show followed various characters and how they deal with the events of the annual Purge, with its cast including Gabrial Chavarria, Jessica Garza, Amanda Warren, Colin Woodell, Lili Simmons, Hannah Emily Anderson, and Lee Tergesen. Its final episode aired on USA Network in December.

For what it's worth, we still haven't seen the last of The Purge franchise just yet. The fifth installment of the franchise, dubbed The Forever Purge, is scheduled to be released this summer by Universal Pictures, although a delay is possible given recent events. DeMonaco has also said he wanted to return to write the script with Everardo Gout directing, also noting that the sequel will serve as the final movie in The Purge franchise. "When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home," DeMonaco says of the upcoming movie.

As for Treadstone, the short-lived series served as a spin-off of Matt Damon's Bourne movies, like The Bourne Identity and Jason Bourne. Tim Kring created the series and executive produced, with its cast including Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, and Han Hyo-joo. The series in particular explored the origins and present-day actions of a CIA black-ops program called Operation Treadstone, following sleeper agents across the world who are "awakened" to carry out their missions as deadly assassins.

Maybe after four movies and two full seasons of a television series, there's just not that much story left to tell with The Purge. After a certain point, they're just going to be retreading the same ground already explored in the other installments, making it increasingly difficult going forward to add anything new to the series. Likewise, it also seems that the world of Jason Bourne is perhaps better left explored in the movie franchise. Still, for those watching one or both of these shows, it's got to be a bummer to see them come to an end so soon. This news comes to us from Deadline.