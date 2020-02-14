If you love your action movies but have yet to see Gareth Evans' martial arts action extravaganza The Raid: Redemption then stop reading this right now, go and watch it, and then come back after you've caught your breath. Plans for an American remake of this explosive masterpiece have been on the cards for some time now, with The Grey's Joe Carnahan currently attached to direct and produce The Raid remake. But Carnahan has now said that things in his version will play out somewhat differently to what fans of the original expect.

"The version that I wrote, they don't ever intend to actually go in [to the building]. They think that they're gonna' move this guy. So their whole operation is, 'we're gonna' hit this guy in transit.' It's not until they realize, 'Oh, they're digging in, they're not moving, we've got to now go in and get him.' It's a very, very different script...It's really, really, really about the brothers."

Changes are to be expected as the movie is now not, strictly speaking, being looked at as a remake of The Raid: Redemption anymore, making it more of an homage, perhaps? In any case, the Joe Carnahan movie is clearly still going to take a lot of inspiration from Evans' original martial arts masterclass, only this time the cops are trying to avoid the building that ultimately becomes their tomb.

In the original movie, Iko Uwais' police officer, Rama, and his special tactics team are raiding an apartment building that they know to be a stronghold of a major crime boss. Almost the entire movie is set inside the building as the cops are ambushed and have to fight to survive. And boy do they fight. It sounds though like Joe Carnahan's script has the cops planning to avoid the infamous building altogether, which is something of a departure.

The original movie also features the relationship between Rama and his brother, who we learn during the course of the movie is one of the crime boss' top lieutenants, and it is for that very reason that Rama joined the raid mission in the first place. Joe Carnhan's script sounds like the relationship between the warring brothers will take center stage, whereas in Evans' original we do not discover this relationship until later on.

We also now know that the title of the project will be Zeno, named after the story's main character. Despite these differences, the movie will still eventually force the cops into the building where the fight to survive will take place, though it will be a miracle if they manage to come anywhere close to being as good as the balletic brutality of the original. With that in mind, it is perhaps a good idea not to treat the remake as a straight-up remake and instead approach it as it's own thing.

There is still no official date for when we might see Carnahan's version, nor do we know who will star aside from Frank Grillo. We do know that they are looking for a big name star to come on board, but for now, this remains a mystery as to who they might be looking at. Until we get more details, just go and watch the original again. This comes to us from Collider.