Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys documentary could finally come out by the end of the year. Corey Feldman has been talking about the documentary for years and it looks like he is nearly finished with it, according to a new interview. Feldman has alleged for years that there is an underground Hollywood pedophile ring, which goes up to the highest executives on the food chain, and he believes the entertainment industry is trying to keep it a secret. This involves making his life miserable for the past few years. Feldman claims he has had two death threats within the last 6 months.

Netflix, Truth, and Lifetime (who put out the 2018 Two Coreys movie and the Surviving R. Kelly doc), all passed on working with Corey Feldman on The Rape of Two Coreys. "The fact that they passed was shocking," Feldman says, which makes sense. HBO took on Leaving Neverland, the Michael Jackson documentary, and they have been threatened many times over the past few months with legal action from the Jackson estate. However, it appears HBO did not want to work with Feldman either.

Things may have just taken a turn for the better though. A representative for Corey Feldman has just announced that the actor has found a partner to get the ball rolling. Feldman has been a champion for the rights of children in the entertainment industry for decades and finally seems like he is ready to come forward with his whole story, which involves his best friend Corey Haim. His representative had this to say in a statement.

"Corey just signed a deal with a company who is financing finishing touches of production and will be handling worldwide distribution. It is projected that the release of the film will take place in the fourth quarter of this year."

Corey Feldman has been threatening to release the name of the person who raped Corey Haim for at least seven years now. Every time he has been close, he later stops and claims it's too risky for him to do so without protection. The protection he is referring to is legal and physical. Feldman's wife says, "People want to kill him," while Judy Haim, Corey's mother, claims the actor is making things up. Judy calls him "sick" and says he's only trying to "destroy my son's history, his image, his memory..." There have been talks of the Hollywood Wolfpack who is out to get Feldman and they threaten him online. They may have also been the ones responsible for stabbing the actor with a syringe when he was stopped at a red light in his car. Feldman claims Judy Haim is behind the Wolfpack attacks, but Haim's mother calls these allegations ridiculous.

Feldman had seven people lined up to appear on camera in exposing the truth behind Corey Haim's rape , revealing who first sexually assaulted the teen at 14 years of age on the set of Lucas. Some of have alleged that the rapist was star of that movie Charlie Sheen, but Sheen has vehemently denied any and all charges against him involving Haim. Some of the people Feldman had lined up for his doc claimed to have insider knowledge on Haim's abuse. But during the documentary shoot, many of these individuals dropped out at the last moment, allegedly fearing for their wellbeing, their careers and basically their lives. It is not yet revealed who will be appearing in the documentary to tell this side of the story, since Haim is no longer with us, having passed away in 2010 at the age of 38. Feldman claims Haim's last wish was for his friend to expose the truth.

After defending Michael Jackson for years against his sexual assault accusers, Corey Feldman has changed his tune as far as listening to the victims. After watching Leaving Neverland, he realized the King of Pop treated him in a very similar manner as he did Wade Robson and James Safechuck in terms of the grooming process. Feldman maintains Jackson never touched him inappropriately, but did say that the documentary caused him "to have concerns." Bill & Ted star Alex Winter has said the documentary hit "too close to home," when thinking about his own childhood abuse.

It seems that Corey Feldman is getting close to telling his story in an open an honest way with The Rape of Two Coreys. It's a harsh title about a subject many people do not want to think about and some may not want his secrets to come out at all. It's going to be very interesting to see what happens to this project in the next few months, but for now, Feldman is looking to release by the end of this year. You can read the rest of the interview with Corey Feldman over at Rolling Stone.