New retro-style action figures based on The Real Ghostbusters are coming to Walmart this spring, and they're sure to excite any former '80s kid who has memories of playing with these guys as a child. Reminiscent of the original action figure line from Kenner, the new Real Ghostbusters figures come from Hasbro as a part of the company's Ghostbusters Kenner Classics line. The toys were revealed last weekend at New York Toy Fair 2020 and images of the figures have since made their way online.

Six figures in total will make up this new set, with four of those obviously including Ray Stantz, Peter Venkman, Winston Zeddemore, and Egon Spengler. Their green and gluttonous pal Slimer is also included along with the biggest baddie of the series, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Most of the figures come with their own special accessories as well, with the Ghostbusters coming with a proton pack, proton blaster with stream, and their own unique ghosts to bust. Meanwhile, Slimer comes with pizza, steak, and watermelon to snack on, while the Stay Puft Marshmallow doesn't come with anything extra.

While animated series adaptations of popular movies didn't typically come out very well during that era, The Real Ghostbusters was a major exception. Replacing the original actors, the show featured the voice talents of Lorenzo Music and Dave Coulier as Peter, Maurice LaMarche as Egon, Arsenio Hall and Buster Jones as Winston, and Frank Welker as Ray and Slimer. A big hit with Ghostbusters fans, the series was very successful, lasting for seven seasons between 1986 and 1991. Though young fans of the series loved seeing the show on television, the Real Ghostbusters toys and other merchandise were perhaps just as popular. A sequel series, Extreme Ghostbusters, would later air another 40 episodes in 1997.

A lot of this amazing new merchandise based on the Ghostbusters series is coming out now as Sony is preparing to relaunch the franchise this summer with the release of the new sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Directed by Jason Reitman, son of original director Ivan Reitman, the movie will primarily follow new characters, though Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson will all be reprising their classic roles. It's certainly wonderful that we'll soon be able to revisit the original Ghostbusters timeline with an all-new sequel, though for some longtime fans, nothing can ever replace the original movies, or even the classic animated series adaptation.

These Ghostbusters toys will only be available at Walmart when they go on sale this spring with a suggested retail price of $14.99. I would personally expect to spend at least $60 bucks on these guys, as you've got to at least get all four members of the team. Along with other toys based on the classic Ghostbusters properties, pre-orders for some of the figures are now live, and you can find out more information and see photos of these rad collectibles by heading on over to the official website for Walmart.