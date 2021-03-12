New 80s-style toys based on The Real Ghostbusters have been unveiled by Hasbro. With the next Ghostbusters movie revitalizing the franchise, we've seen a lot of awesome merchandise released over the past year. Hasbro has been killing it with their Kenner Classics toy line, releasing new Ghostbusters action figures in the style of the original Kenner toys from back in the 80s. They're back at it with the reveal of the Kenner Classics The Real Ghostbusters Ecto-1, along with The Real Ghostbusters Ghosts - Bug-Eye and Fearsome Flush.

The Ghostbusters Kenner Classics Ecto-1 is inspired by The Real Ghostbusters cartoon, with design and deco influenced by the toys from the 80s. It features moving wheels, an opening tailgate, a roof-mounted swivel blaster seat, and a deployable ghost claw so kids can imagine bustin' and capturing ghosts with the included ghost figure. Hasbro says the toy is "perfect for those wanting to relive the glory days of Saturday morning cartoons and ghostly green juice boxes or those who want to introduce a new generation of fans to the Ghostbusters."

Meanwhile, the Kenner Classics The Real Ghostbusters Ghosts figures bring in more ghastly ghouls inspired by the cartoon series. The packaging features design and deco influenced by the 80s toys, as with the Ecto-1. Kids can imagine eerie encounters with these toys as it showcases fun action features, including cyclops eye-popping action from Bug-Eye and rolling action to reveal a fearsome ghost inside from Fearsome Flush.

The Real Ghostbusters was very successful, running for seven seasons between 1986 and 1991. It is based on the movie series and continues the adventures of paranormal investigators Peter Venkman, Egon Spengler, Ray Stantz, Winston Zeddemore, their secretary Janine Melnitz, and their mascot ghost Slimer. The series also featured the iconic theme music by Ray Parker Jr. Most cartoon adaptations of popular movies didn't seem to fare very well during that time, but The Real Ghostbusters was a clear exception.

Last year, Hasbro released action figures of the main characters from The Real Ghostbusters inspired by the classic Kenner toys. Along with the four Ghostbusters, the set also included Slimer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. New toy versions of the Ghostbusters Proton Pack, Proton Blaster, and Ghost Whistle were also produced. For the older fans, Hasbro has also released the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Figures, featuring detailed likenesses of the characters from the live-action movie.

Meanwhile, the Ghostbusters franchise will also soon return to the big screen with the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Serving as a sequel to the original two movies, the movie brings back original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson. Had there not been a pandemic, the movie would have released in theaters this summer, but it's since been delayed to November 2021. The movie has also brought in an influx of interesting merchandise tie-ins of its own, such as Ghostbusters-themed Twinkies with blue slime cream filling.

The Kenner Classics toys will be sold exclusively at Walmart starting in April 2021, but pre-orders for them will go live on March 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Walmart.com.