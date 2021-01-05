We have a brand new trailer for The Reckoning. This is the latest from filmmaker Neil Marshall, who is known for his hit horror movie The Descent, as well as his work on HBO's Game of Thrones. This serves as the director's return to horror following 2019's Hellboy. That movie didn't pan out so well but this could serve as a nice way for Marshall to bounce back. This time, Marshall is taking the action to the 17th century by putting Charlotte Kirk (Ocean's 8, How to Be Single) through a deadly and devilish witch hunt.

The trailer opens in the year 1665. Things are, to say the least, bad. The plague has ravaged the world, with bodies piling up in the streets and people assuming judgment day is near. We then hone in on Charlotte Kirk's character Grace, who is accused of being a witch, becoming a scapegoat for many of the horrors the world is having to endure. She is captured and, as one might expect, things get rather horrific from there. The trailer focuses more on the battle of wills than it does on supernatural happenings. Though some of that is certainly hinted at. It is filled with grim imagery and seems like it will be a rough ride.

The cast also includes Joe Anderson (Across the Universe, The Crazies), Steven Waddington (The Tudors, Sleepy Hollow) and Sean Pertwee (Dog Soldiers, Event Horizon). Neil Marshall penned the screenplay with Charlotte Kirk and Edward Evers-Swindell. Jas Boparai is on board as an executive producer.

Neil Marshall is looking to bounce back after Hellboy. The R-rated comic book adaptation proved to be disastrous. It was lambasted critically and became one of the biggest box office bombs of 2019. But Marshall wasted no time getting back in the game. Aside from this, he also has already set up his next movie, a creature feature called The Lair. Marshall will write, direct and produce. Marshall has, additionally, directed quite a bit of TV, such as Westworld, Black Sails and Lost In Space. His feature debut was Dog Soldiers. Interestingly enough, Marshall recently revealed that Dog Soldiers 2 at least has a chance of happening.

In The Reckoning, after losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk) is wrongfully accused of being a witch. She is placed in the custody of England's most ruthless witch-hunter, Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee). Grace undergoes physical and emotional torture, all while maintaining her innocence. She must face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind.

The movie made its debut during the virtual edition of the Fantasia Film Festival. It was then picked up for distribution in the U.S. shortly thereafter. The Reckoning is set to be released on horror streaming service Shudder later this year, after first being released in theaters, on demand and digital on February 5 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.