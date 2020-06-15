Dave Franco is getting into directing with The Rental and IFC Films has provided us with an initial, albeit brief, glimpse at the movie. The full-length trailer is set to be released on Thursday morning, but the studio has revealed a short teaser to help tee up the forthcoming reveal. Brief though it may be, even just these few seconds of footage offer an intriguing look at Franco's feature directorial debut.

The footage kicks off with various shots of waves crashing on the rocks near a beach. We see some cliffs, greenery and other serene imagery. We then see a group of people getting out of a BMW upon arriving at a large house overlooking the cliffs and the water. Based on the title, it seems they are renting this house for a little getaway. The teaser concludes with an ominous shot of a figure cloaked in fog. Coupled with the music and the general vibe, it seems to be venturing into horror territory.

Though Dave Franco is known best for his acting exploits in movies such as Neighbors, Now You See Me and The Disaster Artist, he opted not to put himself in front of the camera for his first directorial effort. Franco has, however, assembled an impressive ensemble. The cast includes Alison Brie (Glow, Community), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast, Legion), Jeremy Allen White (Homecoming, Shameless) and Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Snowpiercer). Franco co-wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Swanberg (Happy Christmas, Drinking Buddies).

The Rental centers on two couples who begin to grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental property is spying on them during an oceanside getaway. Soon, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister. Secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, Christopher Storer and Joe Swanberg serve as producers. The teaser comes after it was revealed that ArcLight Cinemas and IFC Films' are set to host a special sneak drive-in screening followed by a Q&A with Dave Franco on Thursday, June 18th at 8:30 PM at the Vineland Drive-In in California.

IFC has had good luck with drive-ins during the theater shutdown as several of their titles, most notably the horror movie The Wretched, have become surprise hits at the box office. Almost all of the revenue has come from drive-in theaters. The studio has certainly made the most of the dire situation the industry as a whole finds itself in. Beyond the upcoming preview screening, The Rental is set to hit theaters and On Demand on July 24. Those who are interested in attending the drive-in screening can get tickets by heading on over to Eventbrite. Be sure to check out the teaser for yourself. We'll be sure to bring the full trailer your way on Thursday.