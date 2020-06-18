IFC Films has released the first full-length trailer for The Rental. This serves as the feature directorial debut of Dave Franco, who viewers will know from his on-screen work in movies like Neighbors, The Disaster Artist and If Beale Street Could Talk. Now, Franco is stepping behind the camera to bring us what is being described as an "unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller." Based on this initial footage, that description seems appropriate.

The studio initially released a brief tease earlier in the week that helped to set the tone, but this is a much more comprehensive look at what's in store. The trailer opens up with waves crashing on rocks near the ocean as a group of friends get together for a little road trip. They pull up at a large house overlooking the ocean that they are renting from a man who seems friendly, but a bit off. They have fun on the beach. Do some drugs. Party. It is all going well until someone finds a hidden camera in the shower. Things devolve from there as they struggle to escape and tensions rise within the group.

Dave Franco has only directed a short up to this point, so he is making quite the leap. What is particularly interesting is that Franco decided not to star in it as well, opting to solely work behind the scenes. He did manage to put together an impressive ensemble though. The cast includes Alison Brie (Glow, Community), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast, Downton Abbey) Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night}, 68 Kill), Toby Huss (Halloween, Reno 911!) and Jeremy Allen White (Homecoming, Shameless). Franco also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Swanberg (Drinking Buddies, Happy Christmas).

The Rental centers on two couples who are on an oceanside getaway. They begin to grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental home may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a weekend trip filled with celebration turns into something far more sinister. Well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, Christopher Storer and Joe Swanberg serve as producers.

IFC has had luck with horror in the past. Particularly recently, as The Wretched has gone on to become something on an unlikely hit during the temporary movie theater closure, as it has become a drive-in favorite. The studio opted to continue with that strategy as they are holding a special preview screening for The Rental at the Vineland Drive-In on June 18. It will feature a Q&A with Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White. The movie is scheduled to arrive in drive-ins, theaters and On Demand on July 24 from IFC Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.