Amazon Studios dropped the first teaser trailer for The Report starring Adam Driver today. Based on real events following the 9/11 attacks, The Report follows idealistic Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) who, after the attacks, "changed all his classes to national security."

His determination ultimately earns him a place in the office of Senator Dianne Feinstein played by the great Annette Bening. Feinstein assigns Jones the task of leading an investigation into the CIA's Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11.

Jones' relentless pursuit of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation's top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.

The Report is the directorial debt of Scott Z. Burns, who is known for his writing on The Bourne Ultimatum as well as Steven Soderbergh's films Contagion and Side Effects. He recently signed on to polish the script for No Time to Die, the latest sequel in the James Bond franchise. Burns also penned The Report, as well as produced.

Soderbergh is joining forces with Burns once again as producer alongside Jennifer Fox (The Tale), Danny Gabai (Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond), Eddy Moretti (TV's Vice) and Michael Sugar (Spotlight). With a production team with so much experience in documentary filmmaking and real-life inspired works, The Report could be a force to be reckoned with this year.

Bringing Burns' screenplay to the screen is a powerful cast of award winning actors headed by Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, BlacKkKlansman), Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right), and Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Bad Times at the El Royale). Joining them are: Sarah Goldberg, Michael C. Hall, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell, Matthew Rhys, T. Ryder Smith, Corey Stoll, and Maura Tierney.

The trailer introduces us to Driver's Daniel J. Jones as a young staffer. When Senator Feinstein calls him into her office, she shows him a New York Times edition that claims, "the CIA destroyed tapes of interrogations of Al-Qaeda detainees." His boss wants him to find out why, and Jones is thrust into a dangerous search for answers. He discovers the CIA is a place where using paper "has a way of getting people in trouble," prompting Jones to explain, in a very metaphorical way, where he's from "paper is how we keep track of laws." As the trailer picks up, we see Jones in uncharted territory, as he uncovers waterboarding torture techniques and the shaky ground that it puts evidence on. As he builds his case, Corey Stoll's (Ant-Man) Clifford reminds him that, "they can't destroy the document, but they can go after the next best thing, you." Despite this, Jones is determined that the report will "come out the right way."

The Report had its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, after which it earned a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. It hits theaters November 15th and will be available on Prime Video November 29th. This news comes to us directly from Amazon Prime