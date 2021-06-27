The cast of The Retirement Plan, Productivity Media's upcoming action-thriller, has been announced and it seems intensely promising. The film will cast Academy-Award winner Nicholas Cage (Ghost Rider) and Ashley Greene (Twilight Series) in the lead roles with Oscar nominee Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Joel David Moore (Avatar), Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters), Emmy-Award winner Lynn Whitfield (The Josephine Baker Story), and Rick Fox (Shameless) summing up the rest of the ensemble. Eleven-year old newcomer, Thalia Campbell, will also be a part of the main lead, playing Ashley Greene's character's daughter in the film.

The movie will be helmed by Tim J. Brown, who previously directed the 2007 film, The Cradle, which starred Lukas Haas, and is also awaiting release of Buckley's Chance this year. Brown is mostly known for his work as a producer on the Canadian television series Blood And Water (2015). The Retirement Plan will be Brown's fourth film as a director and would be his second collaboration with Productivity Media, who has also backed Buckley's Chance (2021).

The Retirement Plan follows a mother-daughter duo who finds themselves trapped amidst a criminal enterprise, and runs to Cayman Islands, to the one person who could help them out. The official summary of the film's plot reads, "In The Retirement Plan, when Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help - her estranged father Matt (Nicolas Cage), currently living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands.

Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down on the island by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant Bobo (Ron Perlman). As Ashley, Sarah, and Matt become entangled in an increasingly dangerous web, Ashley quickly learns her father had a secret past that she knew nothing about and that there is more to her father than meets the eye."

The plot promises a lot of gunfire and fights as Nicolas Cage and Jackie Earle Haley will collide on-screen with the famous Hellboy, Ron Perlman taking on a villainous role. The promising cast also share a history of starring in fantasy films earlier and would not be new to an enticing action-thriller. While Cage is known for Ghost Rider, Haley has portrayed the iconic anti-hero Rorschach in Zack Snyder's Watchmen, Perlman played Hellboy in the original duology, and Greene was a part of vampire action-romance series Twilight.

Speaking on the talented ensemble and how their presence brings this film to life, producer William G. Santor said, "The global reach and legendary appeal of Nicolas, Ashley, Jackie Earle Haley, Joel, Grace, Ernie, Rick and Lynn as well as gifted newcomer Thalia, is spot-on for this exciting action movie. I am proud to say that we have managed to have a Ghost Rider, a Hellboy, and a Rorschach in the same film together, with a Ghostbuster to keep the Ghost Rider in check! You can't get better than that!!! And we continue to receive incredible support from the Cayman Islands Government as we start production on our third film."

William G. Santor is the founder and CEO of Productivity Media, which has secured a multi-picture deal with the local authorities of Cayman Islands. The Retirement Plan would be the studio's third film to be shot at the location. The other two films are also in production. The first one is Blue Iguana, which will star Joel David Moore and Bob Saget, and the second one is The Baker, which will also star another The Retirement Plan cast member Ron Perlman and veteran actor Harvey Keitel.

Adding to Santor's comments and speaking on reuniting the cast in a post-COVID environment during the production, co-producer Nicholas Tabarrok said, "Having now successfully completed production on two films here in the Caymans, I'm excited and thrilled to start on the third under our three-picture deal. Tim's script, and the appeal of working in a beautiful COVID-free paradise has attracted a phenomenal cast who I can't wait to see bring this action-packed story to life."

Other details on the production of The Retirement Plan are under wraps but the casting seems pretty much complete and the summary has offered a decent explanation to what audience can expect from the promising action-adventure in the beaches of Cayman Islands. The Retirement Plan will go on floors this month and is eyeing for a mid-2022 release. This news came to us from Deadline.