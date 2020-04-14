Paramount has just released The Rhythm Section digitally and provided us with an exclusive look at the bonus material. The action drama stars Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown, and follows a grieving woman who sets out for revenge after discovering the plane crash that killed her family was a terrorist attack. However, that is barely scratching the surface on this layered drama. The Rhythm Section is currently available on Digital and will be released on Blu-ray Combo Pack April 28th from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Our exclusive look at The Rhythm Section finds supervising stunt coordinator Olivier Schneider discussing the work that Blake Lively had to put into one particular fight scene. As Schneider shows, it was not an easy task, though it looks seamless in the clip. It's this key scene where Lively's Stephanie character is "practicing to become a killer," as Schneider puts it. The clip shows just how much work was done behind-the-scenes to get the stunt choreography on point.

From the producers of the James Bond franchise and Emmy winning director Reed Morano (The Handmaid's Tale), The Rhythm Section stars Blake Lively as Stephanie Patrick, a woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When she discovers the wreck was no accident, Stephanie enters the dark, complex world of international espionage seeking vengeance. Her search leads to Iain Boyd (Jude Law), a former MI6 agent who trains her to hunt down those responsible. With nothing left to lose, Stephanie transforms from victim to assassin and discovers that neither revenge nor the truth are what they appear.

The Digital and Blu-ray releases boast more than 40 minutes of exclusive bonus content, including deleted and extended scenes and multiple featurettes detailing the creation and look of this visceral action-thriller. The bonus material includes Deleted & Extended Scenes, Stephanie's Journey - Behind the scenes of Stephanie's physical and emotional transformation, Fight Or Flight - Bringing the film's stunts and fight sequences to life, Never Leave Second Gear - Creating the hyper-real car chase through Tangier, and One Shot Explosion - Inside the movie's action-packed climax. The bonus content also includes Designing The Rhythm Section - See how filmmakers approached the look of the movie.

Paramount Pictures announced in August 2017 that they had acquired the rights to The Rhythm Section It was produced by EON Productions, the company best-known for producing the James Bond franchise. Principal photography on the movie started in December 2017 in Dublin, Ireland and was halted temporarily after Blake Lively was injured on the set while performing a stunt. Production resumed in 2018 around different areas in Spain. Rhythm Section was originally supposed to be released on February 22nd, 2019, but was pushed back to November 22nd, 2019 following Lively's on-set injury. Paramount later moved the release date to January 31st, 2020. You can check out the exclusive clip from The Rhythm Section above.