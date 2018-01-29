Paramount's action-thriller The Rhythm Section has extended its production hiatus, after star Blake Lively suffered a hand injury on the set last month. The actress had surgery on her hand after the accident, but sources claim the surgery did not go as planned, and the actress now needs a second operation that could delay production upwards of five months. Here's what the producers had to say in a statement, confirming the production shut-down.

"Hiatus on the production of The Rhythm Section has been extended due to the hand injury Blake Lively sustained while filming an action sequence on the action thriller at the end of last year."

No details have been given about when production may resume on this action-thriller, which made headlines in November after production started, when Ryan Reynolds trolled his wife Blake Lively about her rather unflattering movie makeover for this role. While the social media trolling was all fun and games, this injury was certainly no laughing matter, although director Reed Morano revealed in an interview earlier this month that her star was "okay," although she didn't give a timetable for her return.

"[Lively's] okay. She's just recovering. The problem is that normally, that kind of an injury, you would have four to six weeks of rehab and then you would wear a splint. We have to go into stunts, so it's very complicated."

Insiders aren't entirely sure when production will resume, although some sources claim that over half the movie has been shot, and that it could be up to five months before shooting may resume again. Sources claim that crew members have been told they can go find other work while Blake Lively recovers from her injuries. Paramount is distributing the movie globally, with Global Road (formerly IM Global) financing this spy thriller, which reportedly has a $50 million production budget. James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are producing through their EON Productions company, with Reed Morano (The Handmaid's Tale) directing this adaptation of Mark Burnell's Stephanie Patrick novel series.

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, who tries to uncover the truth about the plane crash that killed her family, which she was supposed to be on. There are four books in Mark Burnell's Stephanie Patrick series, starting with The Rhythm Section, followed by Chameleon, Gemini and The Third Woman. The cast also includes Jude Law, Max Casella, Raza Jaffrey, Daniel Mays, Jack McEvoy and Ivana Basic. Paramount has already set a February 22, 2019 release date, which puts it up against 20th Century Fox's The New Mutants, which was just shifted to this 2019 release date earlier this month, after being originally scheduled to drop on April 13, 2018. With The Rhythm Section production being delayed for potentially several months, this date may also be pushed, but as of now, it's staying put. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on this production hiatus earlier today.