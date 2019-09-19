After pushing the release date back multiple times, Paramount Pictures has finally found a good spot on its calendar for The Rhythm Section, and they released the trailer to show it. Directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaids Tale, I Think We're Alone Now) and starring Blake Lively (The Shallows, A Simple Favor), The Rhythm Section promises action, drama and revenge.

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption.

The trailer gives us an intriguing look at it all of this through a tension building 1 minute and 58 seconds, without giving much of the story or character details away. It opens with Patrick having lost her family three years prior. We see her typical revenge-seeker's wall of photos, but it's more extensive than most movies if we're honest. When she learns her family's plane crash was caused by a bomb on the plane, she sets out for revenge with "nothing to lose."

She asks Jude Law's character for help, but it's unclear whether he agrees after telling her, "Even if you succeed, it won't be worth it." She sets off across the world on a journey full of disguises, gun fights, car chases and murdering to "offer closure...violently." When she meets Sterling K. Brown he points out that she is, "much more human than [he] thought [she'd] be." To which she says, "Then it's a good disguise." As the action intensifies, and Patrick's body count climbs, Jude Law tells her, "You don't have a clue about the scale of the mess you've caused," and her unraveling stoic expression says she might understand after all. The trailer closes with a typical video of happy memories on a phone and a bus blowing up in front of a disheveled Lively.

Overall, the trailer looks much more Bourne trilogy than 2011's revenge thriller Colombiana with its shaky cams and closely shot fight sequences. The artful frames and distinct blue and orange color pallet is no surprise with cinematographer Sean Bobbitt (12 Years a Slave, Widows) and director Morano behind the lease. Morano has 50 cinematographer credits to her name including Vinyl and Beyonce: Lemonade.

The Rhythm Section's script comes from Mark Burnell, who also penned the novel by the same name that the film is based on. Stephanie Patrick's story is actually told through a series of books, the first of which is now coming to the big screen.

It wasn't a smooth ride getting there, however. The Rhythm Section's release was pushed back two times, partially due to an injury sustained by Lively. It was originally slated for February 22, 2019 and was moved to November 22, 2019, and now it has found its home at January 31, 2020. Unfortunately, that is only two weeks after the highly anticipated action comedy Bad Boys For Life hits theaters and just days before Birds of Prey, but this trailer is intriguing enough to put The Rhythm Section on my list.

The Rhythm Section also stars Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Max Casella, and Daniel Mays. It hits theaters on January 31. Be sure to check out the trailer at Paramounts official Youtube channel.