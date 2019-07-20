One of the great mysteries in the modern era of Star Wars is finally going to be unraveled in a brand new comic book from Marvel, which is set to be released ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As announced at San Diego Comic-Con during the Lucasfilm Publishing panel, author Charles Soule is penning a new four-issue miniseries titled The Rise of Kylo Ren that will not only give us some back story on Ben Solo and how he became the force of evil we've seen in the movies, but we're also finally going to get some backstory on the Knights of Ren.

At present, very little has been revealed about the book, which debuted during the second to last day of San Diego Comic-Con. Virtually no specific details were revealed at the panel, which Charles Soule was in attendance for. Some art was showcased, which features Kylo gathered with the Knights of Ren, but it's very minimal and doesn't give us much to chew on. Lucasfilm also revealed a logo for the book's title, but that's about it. Soule took to Twitter following the panel and had this to say.

"As just announced, I am writing The Rise of Kylo Ren, a limited series comic launching in December, just before Episode IX. You know the one story everyone's dying to see, about Kylo and the Knights of Ren? That's this. You're not ready (hell, I barely am.)"

It had already been revealed that director J.J. Abrams was going to bring back the Knights of Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker later this year. Since this book is being released ahead of the movie, it probably won't be diving too deep into spoiler territory, but it will be pulling back the curtain on some of the most mysterious characters from this new trilogy, if not the history of the franchise.

Up to this point, we've seen and heard very little about the Knights of Ren. They got a name drop from Snoke and we caught a glimpse of them during Rey's Force dream in The Force Awakens. But that's about it. So the fact that we're going to finally get some answers is not at all insignificant. Even hardcore Star Wars fans who don't necessarily dig into the comics on a regular basis may find this worthwhile.

To that point, Charles Soule is the writer behind Marvel's Darth Vader comic book. Disney and Lucasfilm have put out a lot of content in the last handful of years, but Soule's take on Vader is one of the finest bits of anything in a galaxy far, far away to come out of the Disney era. Plain and simple. So having him as the man to tell the tale of Kylo and the Knights of Ren makes this all the more appealing. The Rise of Kylo Ren is set to hit stands this December. Be sure to check out the art below, as well as the original post from Charles Soule's Twitter.

