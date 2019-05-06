Does the cover for The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hint at Kylo Ren's redemption? Previous installments in The Art of series for The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi featured covers that came from footage within the movies and this is probably no different. In addition to The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker book, it was also announced that Lucasfilm is preparing to release Rebecca Roanhorse's Resistance Reborn, which will bridge the gap between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

Artist Phil Szostak is the one behind The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cover and he's pretty honored Lucasfilm is using his artwork. The picture shows an image of Rey and Kylo Ren on opposite sides of each other, with Kylo below. His backdrop is blue, while Rey's is red, which is the opposite of how we normally see these characters. They are mirror images of each other and Rey has a confused look on her face as their Lightsabers cross. Could this hint at Kylo Ren switching sides to go up against Emperor Palpatine in the movie?

It's not just the color behind the image leading to speculation about Kylo Ren's allegiance in The Rise of Skywalker. The image also insinuates that the two characters are connected again, but without the help of Supreme Leader Snoke bridging them together. There has been a time jump too, meaning both of their powers may have grown exponentially after the events of The Last Jedi. There have been rumors surrounding Rey and Kylo Ren being further connected in the upcoming movie, and this cover may hint at a new form of relationship between them.

Director J.J. Abrams says there's a new threat in The Rise of Skywalker, which is the most powerful one yet. We know Palpatine is back in some way, shape, or form, and he may try to take over Kylo Ren's body as a host, according to some new rumors. Obviously, this has not been confirmed officially by Lucasfilm, and it won't be until the movie comes out later this year. However, there has been a lot of talk about which path Kylo Ren will choose.

Lucasfilm and J.J. Abrams are doing their best to keep everything under wraps, but we could be looking at a pretty big turning point on the cover of The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Even if the movie doesn't see Kylo Ren fully changing sides, Palpatine will more than likely end up being too much for the young villain who is still trying to find his true identity. Plus, Palpatine might not be too happy about cutting Snoke in half during the last installment. For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but you can check out The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cover below, thanks to Peter Szostak's Twitter account.

“Yesterday on May the 4th they released the cover to #StarWars: The Art of #TheRiseofSkywalker. Excited, shocked, and humbled they chose one of my images. Available 12/20/19 and written by Phil Szostak.” - Lucasfilm design supervisor Christian Alzmann https://t.co/nwVq6ekg8Fpic.twitter.com/G5nBLEgxl7 — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) May 5, 2019