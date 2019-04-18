The Rise of Skywalker might not be the end of the line for Rey, Finn, Poe and others like BB-8. Lucasfilm president says the characters could show up in future Star Wars projects, including movies and TV shows. The upcoming installment marks the end of the Skywalker saga, but that doesn't mean some of the characters introduced in the latest trilogy won't live on to fight further battles in the Star Wars universe, which should be good news for fans who were wondering what the future held for the newer characters.

Kathleen Kennedy and J.J. Abrams introduced The Rise of Skywalker to the world late last week and it already has Star Wars fans looking into the future to see what's happening next with the franchise. Kennedy is already one step ahead as two new trilogies are being planned along with new material for the Disney+ streaming platform. With that said, will we see any of the characters introduced in the latest trilogy ever again? Kennedy had this to say.

"You know, there is an appropriate time (before considering the reappearance of key characters). We're using this appropriate time as an opportunity to see where we're going now that we're leaving the Skywalker saga behind. But there's no question that there's certain characters that we've created, certainly in the last three movies, that we may very well wanna see down the line in the future."

The Rise of Skywalker will point the way for the latest cast of characters from the recent trilogy. Obviously, we've only seen the first teaser trailer and the movie doesn't come out until the end of the year, which means we have no idea what's going to go down, other than what has been teased. Kathleen Kennedy admits the newer characters can show up again down the line, but she was also careful to say they weren't announcing anything new at this time. She explains.

Related: J.J. Abrams Met with George Lucas Before Making The Rise of Skywalker

"We have to be careful that there is a cadence to Star Wars that doesn't start to feel like too much. We don't have a crystal ball. We tried a little bit with Solo to see if we could do two movies a years and whether or not there was really an opportunity for that and we felt that's not going to work so we backed off of that a little bit. But it doesn't mean we don't think about lots of different stories because that's the exciting thing about this universe."

Solo seems to have been an eye opening moment for Lucasfilm and Disney. The movie hit theaters less than six months after Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi and fans weren't as receptive to it as they more than likely would have been if the movie came out later. Johnson's movie proved to be divisive and separated hardcore fans. The box office failure and response to Solo made Lucasfilm go back and question their whole release strategy and had them go back and scrap some projects that were in development.

Signing on to a Star Wars project is a big deal, so it might be a while before we see Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac back on the big screen, if they end up coming back at all. The Rise of Skywalker will probably give us a better indication of what the future will hold. For now, the Skywalker saga is preparing to end, which is a pretty big deal. You can check out the interview with Kathleen Kennedy below, thanks to the MTV News Twitter account.

#Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy talked to us about the future of #StarWars – including a Knights of the Old Republic movie and female filmmakers taking the helm, as well as Palpatine’s surprise return in the trailer for @StarWars#EpisodeIXpic.twitter.com/HCjEhdlRv7 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 16, 2019