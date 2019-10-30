Dark Rey first appeared in The Rise of Skywalker D23 Expo footage from over the summer. However, the attention has since shifted to the return of Emperor Palpatine in the latest trailer. Dark Rey was able to conjure quite a few rumors and spawned intense speculation as to what could be going on with this mysterious Sith doppelganger with the double-sided red lightsaber. One of the prevailing rumors suggested that she is one of Palpatine's clones. Now, a new fan theory takes that one step further.

We have yet to see Emperor Palpatine's face in any footage from The Rise of Skywalker. So far, we've only seen the back of his head, which was cloaked in his trademark robe. Early leaks surrounding the movie say that Palpatine is connected to a bunch of machinery, which would make sense, as he was thrown down the reactor shaft of the Death Star in Return of the Jedi. With that being said, one Star Wars fan truly believes that Dark Rey is a Palpatine clone. But not only that, the theory believes Dark Rey is the one we see from behind, sitting in the throne, facing normal Rey.

How could this be true? The Reddit user goes on to compare the two robes that we see in the Star Wars 9 final trailer and the D23 Expo footage. Both cloaks are similar, according to this Star Wars fan theory. "The cloak is the same. If you look at the hood at the shoulders, the folds are identical." The Reddit user concludes by stating, "The top of the hood drapes in the same fashion as well. Dark Rey is on that moving thrown." Therefore, Dark Rey must truly exist, right?

Related: Emperor Palpatine Revealed in The Rise of Skywalker Pint Glasses?

This would mean that Rey is possibly going up against a clone of herself in The Rise of Skywalker footage. Maybe the two that Palpatine wanted to really bring together was Rey and her clone, not Rey and Kylo Ren? It's a pretty bonkers theory, but it would explain why J.J. Abrams and crew have been giving away so many scenes that seem like spoilers. Maybe Abrams and Lucasfilm are getting ready to throw a major curveball at Star Wars fans. Or, this could just be as black and white as it seems in the promotional footage we've seen thus far. Plus, Dark Rey might only be a vision like what Luke Skywalker saw in the cave in The Empire Strikes Back. An early leak on the official Star Wars website teased that Dark Rey was nothing more than a Force vision experienced by Rey.

The Emperor has only been seen on a promotional pint glass for The Rise of Skywalker so far and it's not even clear if that's how he'll appear in the movie. For now, the two that Palpatine is referring to in the trailer is Rey and Kylo Ren, it just makes the most sense and would explain why Snoke was bridging the two together in The Last Jedi. As for the clone situation, Palpatine does have a pretty extensive history with clones, so that could very well end up being a part of the upcoming movie. The latest fan theory comes to us from Reddit. The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. The Dark Rey image was created by fan artist @DarthTomec.