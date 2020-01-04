Dominic Monaghan wants Disney to release The Rise of Skywalker director's cut. There more than likely is not a version lying around like the mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League, but there is a lot of footage that didn't make the final cut. Director J.J. Abrams has commented on this a few times before and so have a few of the actors who were surprised to see what made it into the movie and what ended up on the cutting room floor.

As for Dominic Monaghan, he's acting as a Star Wars fan at the moment. He has no idea if J.J. Abrams will have The Rise of Skywalker in an extended form intended for the home release. However, if there is actually as much footage lying around as Monaghan suggests, there could be a lot more to the movie when it's released later this year. Monaghan had this to say.

"Like a lot of Star Wars fans, I'm hoping there will be a director's cut so we'll get to see more and more of the stuff that was filmed. I wasn't there all the time, but even in the short time that I was there, there was so much stuff filmed that didn't make it to the theatrical version... Oh, man, there was so much stuff!"

Dominic Monaghan's excitement about the possibility of The Rise of Skywalker director's cut will more than likely get other Star Wars fans excited too. As for the upcoming Blu-ray and digital release, it will probably contain a few deleted scenes and some extended scenes as bonus material, like the previous entries in the sequel trilogy. But, Monaghan hints that there might be a lot more this time around. He explains.

"I think this is probably more of a question for [director] J.J. Abrams because Star Wars is such a geek fest, obsessive thing that you don't want to start revealing Easter Eggs too soon. But, I remember texting J.J. at the end of certain days and saying, 'Oh my God, I can't wait to see that.' It was just extraordinary to even just be involved in that scene, and unfortunately, with the time constraints, they didn't make it or they changed things around. So, I'm hoping that if and when the DVD comes out that maybe they'll add extras or they'll have deleted, additional scenes."

As for specific scenes that were cut out of The Rise of Skywalker, Dominic Monaghan largely remained silent. However, he did mention one scene towards the end of the final battle that didn't make the final cut, due to time constraints. "Another thing that we will hopefully see at some point in the future is that in the final battle, Connix injures her leg," says Monaghan. He continued by stating, "Obviously, myself, Rose, and Connix are exiting the battle, and Rose has a weapon." The actor then reveals that his character was the one to carry Connix back into the ship.

While Dominic Monaghan's deleted scene sounds like it would have fit in Star Wars 9, it certainly was not necessary for the plot. Star Wars fans are hoping to get more of Emperor Palpatine's backstory shown or explained in further detail, though that probably won't end up happening. In the end, we'll just have to wait and see if J.J. Abrams did actually make an extended cut of the movie. The interview with Dominic Monaghan was originally conducted by The Hollywood Reporter.