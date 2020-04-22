John Boyega admits to some disappointment over The Rise of Skywalker. The Star Wars actor was defending the final installment in the Skywalker Saga on social media when he made his comments. Some fans were not into what J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio came up with, which was going to happen no matter what.

There have been fans who have trashed the entire sequel trilogy since it started in 2015, leaving the cast and crew to defend the choices that were made along the way.

Star Wars fandom is massive and stretches across generations. This leads to a pretty passionate fan base, while also attracting trolls at the same time. Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran quit using social media because of this. However, John Boyega has stuck with it and often interacts with fans and trolls online. Earlier this week, the actor found out that someone was impersonating him, so he called them out, noting that it was "embarrassing" because whoever was doing it wasn't very good at it. This led to a "fan" calling The Rise of Skywalker embarrassing. Boyega had this to say in response.

"Embarrassing ? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on..."

John Boyega sums it up pretty well in his response. He is truthful and notes that he, and everybody else has moved on, even though Finn's story could have been executed a bit better. Maybe it's time for Star Wars fans to do the same, which isn't the easiest thing to do when there's not a whole lot to do. The new Star Wars sequel trilogy was not perfect by any means, but it will undoubtedly be seen in a different light in the years to come, just like the prequel trilogy, which was trashed upon its release.

The Rise of Skywalker set out to pay tribute to the franchise as a whole, introduce new characters, finish character arcs, and put an end to the Skywalker Saga. While that may not look like a lot, it was nearly impossible to throw all of that into one movie with a nice bow on top, especially since a lot of the time was devoted to undoing what Rian Johnson did in The Last Jedi. Given what J.J. Abrams had to work with, many Star Wars fans commend him for what he was able to accomplish.

As is the case with anything having to do with Star Wars, the sequel trilogy is heavily divisive. As John Boyega says, he and the rest of the cast have moved on and are on to other projects that may or may not be as wide-reaching as the Star Wars franchise. Regardless, Boyega, along with Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, and the original cast members gave a new generation something that they'll probably never forget. You can check out John Boyega's Twitter response to The Rise of Skywalker hate below.

