Ever wondered what a Star Wars movie might look like with the music from an adaptation of a beloved Broadway musical? Luckily, we live in the age of social media and the internet, so even such seemingly obscure questions have answers waiting just around the corner. To that point, someone has transformed the Star Wars 9 Final Trailer by setting it to the music of Cats. The results are, for better or for worse, pretty remarkable.

the final rise of skywalker trailer, but with the music from CATS pic.twitter.com/A4M0dPFJ0J — 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 (@heathdwilliams) October 24, 2019

A Twitter user named Heath decided to take the final minute of the massive, final trailer for The Rise of Skywalker and set it to the tune of Memory, as performed by Jennifer Hudson, from the upcoming movie version of Cats. The one thing that both Hudson's undeniably incredible pipes and the music of John Williams have in common is that they're both quite epic. Though, it's not necessarily an apples-to-apples exchange rate on the epic scale, as we can see from the footage.

The video only uses the second half of the sprawling trailer, picking up with C-3PO's heart-wrenching line about his friends. In its original form, the trailer proceeds to be an action-packed spectacle that promises to conclude a nine-movie saga, more than 40 years in the making. With the music of Cats, it transforms into something else. Amusing though it may be, it's tough to argue that it carries the same emotional weight. That said, this mash-up, bizarre as it may seem on the surface, does have some genuine ties in the real world, as both movies do have a couple of things in common.

For one, Cats has generated a great deal of conversation online since the release of its first trailer. And for good reason. Star Wars is also reliably capable of generating lots of online chatter. But more importantly, during the Disney era of Star Wars, a brave movie or two has had to attempt to provide some counterprogramming up against one of the biggest franchises on the planet. This year, it's none other than director Tom Hooper and his version of Cats, which stars Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Dame Judy Dench, amongst many other big names. Both movies will hit theaters on December 20. So, if one wants to interpret it as such, this could be viewed as a bizarre preview of the box office showdown set to take place later this year.

Related: Star Wars: Force For Change & FIRST Launch 'Build My Droid' Contest

It's not going to be much of a showdown though. Episode IX has been crushing records with Star Wars ticket pre-sales so far. Needless to say, director J.J. Abrams' finale to this sequel trilogy is assured to win the weekend rather handily. The real question is, can Cats avoid getting totally buried? That remains to be seen. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from Heath D Williams' Twitter account.