Rian Johnson has seen the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and he's trusting his feelings on this one. Johnson directed the previous installment in this sequel trilogy, The Last Jedi, which went on to become a successful, yet divisive, entry in the iconic sci-fi franchise.

This time around, Rian Johnson is just a spectating fan like the rest of us and he's not shy about the fact that he's happy to be in that position. The new trailer debuted during the most recent edition of Monday Night Football on ESPN. While the game between the Jets and Patriots was a total blowout, the main attraction was the final trailer for Episode IX, which has naturally been the subject of much discussion on social media. Rian Johnson, taking to Twitter, shared the trailer, and his simple reaction. Simple as it may be, it's enough to get the point across. Here's what he had to say.

"Oh my god I (heart emoji) Star Wars"

The filmmaker had previously stated that he's excited to get to watch this movie as a fan, as opposed to being in control of the story. J.J. Abrams, who directed The Force Awakens, was brought back in by Lucasfilm to round out the trilogy. Originally, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow had been tapped to bring this thing into port. However, he and Lucasfilm parted ways and it became Abrams' task to accomplish. Though it's just a trailer, Johnson isn't alone in his reaction, as the vast majority of chatter online seemed to be positive, mixed with heavy curiosity. As per usual, Abrams isn't showing his hand here.

Despite this being a final trailer, and an action-packed one at that, much of what is going to happen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remains a mystery. Much of the plot, save for the very basic gist of it, is still being guarded tightly. But the trailer gave us a lot to chew on. Rey training, an epic and wet duel with Kylo Ren, some more ominous Palpatine dialogue, a truly massive space battle, C-3PO pulling on everyone's heartstrings and so much more. Whatever the end result may be, a lot is being packed into this final installment of the Skywalker saga.

Even though this is being billed as the end of the main saga, Star Wars will continue on the big screen. Not only do we have a trilogy in the works from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, but Rian Johnson is still working on a possible trilogy that will center on brand new characters in an unknown time period. Plus, we've got Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian to look forward to. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on December 20. Feel free to check out the full post from Rian Johnsons' Twitter account.

