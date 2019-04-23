Are the star wars officially over after The Rise of Skywalker? In a recent interview, Finn actor John Boyega had some interesting things to say about where this sage-ending sequel is heading. According to him, the latest adventure will bring an end to all conflict in the galaxy, and he highly doubts he'll be back for another movie, at least not any time in the near future. About his potential return as Finn, Boyega says this.

"Honestly, the bottom of my heart, I don't think I am. I don't think I am. I really do feel that way. This really is that movie, I think everyone doesn't believe it, but this is that war that just ends everything."

That's interesting on quite a few levels. The creators of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, are busy developing the next big run of Star Wars movies working alongside The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. It is believed that they are doing a set of stories embedded within The Knights of the Old Republic timeline. Matched with what John Boyega just said, it clearly makes sense that the next decade of Star Wars movies will take place in the past rather than the future.

Kathleen Kennedy, who will continue to oversee Lucasfilm for the foreseeable future, was recently asked if any of the new trilogy characters would carry on past The Rise of Skywalker. This includes the likes of Finn along with Rey, Poe Dameron, BB-8 and Kylo Ren. She seemed optimistic that they may return in some capacity. Perhaps in a TV series for Disney+ streaming instead of a big screen endeavor. The future for Star Wars is a bit cloudy as it stands. She said this about Finn and the others possibly making a return.

"You know, there is an appropriate time (before considering the reappearance of key characters). We're using this appropriate time as an opportunity to see where we're going now that we're leaving the Skywalker saga behind. But there's no question that there's certain characters that we've created, certainly in the last three movies, that we may very well wanna see down the line in the future."

If John Boyega is right, and war had ended across the galaxy, where would this franchise go from there? That's an interesting conceit. War has raged throughout the prequel, original and new trilogy. Could it even still technically be called Star Wars after this? Or will all future projects be firmly stuck in the past? That's an interesting idea to ponder. There are many timelines to explore. But these Star Wars may truly be over after this Christmas. And that all feels a little empty. This news comes from MTV.

.@JohnBoyega talked to us about his chemistry with his @StarWars#EpisodeIX co-stars, his beef with BB-8, and how he “honestly thinks” he will never play Finn again pic.twitter.com/4FspZCcITJ — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 18, 2019