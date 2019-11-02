Dark Rey is getting her own Funko Pop! figure ahead of The Rise of Skywalker hitting theaters. Dark Rey was first introduced to the world in the D23 Expo footage that was released this summer. The character is very much a mystery, and the same can be said about C-3PO and his glowing red eyes, who is also getting his own Funko Pop! figure. These guys might come with some spoilers from The Rise of Skywalker, so they won't be available until July 2020.

In addition to Dark Rey and red eyed C-3PO, The Rise of Skywalker Funko Pop! line is introducing us to the Knights of Ren. These guys look pretty awesome and are made from hematite chrome. All six of the figures have their distinctive weapons, which is how they are identified. There is club, blaster, scythe, axe, cannon, and blade. There are also two Kylo Rens, one of which is glow in the dark, along with D-O and BB-8. These guys will all be available in January 2020 and are currently up for pre-order. Exclusive mini figures from the upcoming movie are up for pre-sale too.

If that wasn't enough, there are a few variants that will be exclusive to certain shops. A Pop! Knight of Ren (Club) is available exclusively at Hot Topic. Pop! Knight of Ren (Cannon) is available exclusively at Walmart. Pop! Knight of Ren (Blade) is available exclusively at FYE, Pop! Knight of Ren (Blaster) is available exclusively at GameStop, a two-pack Pop! D-O and BB-8 is available exclusively at Books-A-Million and a Pop! two-pack Kylo Ren and Rey is available exclusively at Barnes and Noble. The Knights of Ren special editions do not appear to be made from the hematite chrome.

There has been a lot of speculation about Dark Rey and how she fits into The Rise of Skywalker. While some believe she could be an evil clone made by Emperor Palpatine, there is another theory that brings things back to The Empire Strikes Back. When the D23 Expo footage dropped, Star Wars fans went into full speculation mode, but one of the most common theories is that Rey is looking at an evil version of herself in a cave, like Luke Skywalker on Dagobah. The Dark Side Cave "challenges the perceptions of anyone who enters into its depths. Drawing visitors in, they often experience visions of the past, future, or possible futures."

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th and there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the movie, which is a good thing. Star Wars fans have been trying to figure out how J.J. Abrams will wrap up the Skywalker Saga for nearly two years now. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over. There will certainly be a lot more toy reveals in the weeks to come, so be on the lookout for spoilers. You can check out The Rise of Skywalker Pop! figures over at Funko.