Whether last year's The Rise of Skywalker was a worthy wrap up to the decade-spanning Skywalker saga is surely a debate that will rage on and on, continuing long after we have actually journeyed to galaxies far, far away. One of the stars of the recent Star Wars trilogy, Daisy Ridley, has now opened up about the negative reaction to The Rise of Skywalker.

"[Reaction has] changed film by film honestly, like 98% it's so amazing, this last film it was really tricky. January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we'd sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, 'Where's the love gone?'"

Daisy Ridley endured the complete Star Wars fan lifecycle during her time making the recent trilogy, with all of the ups and downs that come with starring in such a huge franchise with such a passionate fanbase. What started as a fun experience with The Force Awakens quickly went downhill once people saw the incredibly divisive The Last Jedi. The recent finale, The Rise of Skywalker, seems to have encapsulated both these highs and lows, with fans responding favorably at first, before taking to social media later to communicate their disappointment.

"I watched the documentary, the making-of The Skywalker Legacy, this week and it's so filled with love; and I think it's that tricky thing of when you're part of something that is so filled with love and then people [don't like it]."

Ridley explains that she was surprised by the backlash that the movie received and that ultimately she still believes that a lot of the reaction is a bit over-the-top.

"You know, everyone's entitled to not like something but it feels like it's changed slightly. I think in general that's because [of] social media and what have you."

Sadly, it seems that most additions to the Star Wars legacy, with the exception of the very well-received The Mandalorian, are subject to a very vocal, and at times very vicious response from a certain section of the fanbase. We have seen this before with the negative outrage thrown at the prequel series, to the angry responses to The Last Jedi both of which forced actors to essentially go into hiding. Based on comments from several of the stars of the recent trilogy, it is unlikely we will see them appearing much in anything Star Wars related again.

The Rise of Skywalker picks up following the discovery that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, with the rebels having to race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren.

The movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

This comes to us from Men's Health.