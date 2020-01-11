John Boyega responds to The Rise of Skywalker criticism in a weird new video. The movie has come under fire from Star Wars fans for various reasons and Boyega is done with the negativity. However, the actor has found himself in a bit of hot water himself, after responding to a fan on social media in a rather NSFW kind of way, which made him a target online. Boyega isn't afraid of kicking some negativity out of his life.

The video begins with John Boyega getting a bunch of Twitter alerts about The Rise of Skywalker. The first two involve the whole Reylo romance situation and then the personal attacks and general criticism of the movie start to take hold. From here, we see Boyega get rid of the criticism by cutting, slashing, kicking, and even running over the negative tweets. At one point, he even wields a Lightsaber to get rid of the online tweets mentioning his name. Right before the video ends, John Boyega says, "Glad I got that out of my system."

John Boyega is clearly having fun with his own private backlash from Star Wars fans. The actor's co-stars Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran both famously left social media after troll abuse, though Tran seems to have gotten the worst of it. Instead of quitting social media, Boyega seems to be embracing the hatred from trolls and then serving it all right back up again. While the majority of fans are happy to see the Finn actor standing up for himself, there are others who find this latest stunt to be annoying. Regardless, Boyega really doesn't seem to care at all.

The Rise of Skywalker and its big Reylo moment are well on their way to earning over $1 billion at the box office. Even with the intense backlash against the movie, J.J. Abrams and the Star Wars franchise are still winning at the box office, mainly due to the fact that most fans love the movie. There are some flaws, but the good outweighs the bad for most fans of the sequel trilogy. Regardless, John Boyega doesn't care about any of the criticism at all.

While John Boyega may not care about The Rise of Skywalker criticism now, he could very well end up agreeing with some of it down the road. While promoting the final movie in the Skywalker Saga, he had no problem throwing shade on Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, so it's likely he will do the same with the whole trilogy now that he's finished with Disney and Lucasfilm for the time being. There's a chance that Finn could come back, though Boyega says he'll only want to work on the big screen, not for any Disney+ shows in the future. You can check out the video thanks to John Boyega's Instagram account.