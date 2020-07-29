The Rise of Skywalker features a secret cameo from The Boys star Karl Urban. The actor revealed the news in a recent interview. Director J.J. Abrams was pretty big on letting celebrity Star Wars fans have some time to shine on the big screen, even if it was for a few seconds or less. In the final installment in the Skywalker Saga, Lin-Manuel Miranda was fighting for the Resistance, while also co-writing a song with Abrams. Dhani Harrison was able to suit up as a Stormtrooper and so was actor J.D. Dillard. Even Abrams had a cameo as the voice of D-O.

Karl Urban shows up during the Pasaana scene in The Rise of Skywalker and even has a small line. "I am one of those stormtroopers," Urban admitted. He's the one who says, "Knights of Ren," when they arrive on the desert planet to go after Rey and the rest of the crew. Urban had this to say about how the whole thing went down.

"I had the good fortune to go and visit JJ Abrams [the film's director] while he was shooting The Rise of Skywalker. While I was there, he put me in a stormtrooper uniform and we had a really fun day on set. It's been one of my life-long goals to be a stormtrooper, so I can tick that off now."

J.J. Abrams had a lot ideas that did not make it into The Rise of Skywalker, but he did make sure that friends were able to get in on the fun. Oscar Isaac said his brother, friend, and uncle were also in the movie, though he did not mention where. Iconic Star Wars composer John Williams has a cameo in the Kijimi cantina scenes, where Abrams placed a lot of Williams-themed Easter Eggs for fans to locate.

Since the movie hit theaters late last year, we have been getting more information about it, along with Colin Trevorrow's original ideas for Star Wars 9. Mark Hamill admitted that he has a voice role in The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian. On the hit Disney+ series he played a droid bartender named EV-9D9. Star Wars fans are hoping that he will continue this tradition now that he is officially finished playing Luke Skywalker on the big screen.

As for what's next for the Star Wars franchise on the big screen, that is currently unclear. Taika Waititi is currently writing his movie and the three that had been previously announced were just pushed back. For now, it looks like the small screen is the major focus with season 2 of The Mandalorian on the way, along with highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series. There's also the Rogue One prequel series and rumored Solo sequel series that will reportedly see the return of Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. The interview with Karl Urban was originally conducted by Digital Spy.