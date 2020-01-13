John Williams was just nominated for his 52nd Academy Award. This makes Williams the most Oscar-nominated person alive today. The legendary composer was nominated this morning for Best Original Score for his work on The Rise of Skywalker, which has been praised by Star Wars fans and critics. The 87-year old composer recently revealed that the final installment in the Skywalker Saga is also going to be his final project with the franchise after over 40 years of collaboration. It's hard to imagine the Star Wars universe without the work of Williams.

Out of the previous 51 Academy Award nominations, John Williams has won five. He won for Schindler's List, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, A New Hope, Jaws, and Fiddler on the Roof. The Rise of Skywalker could end up being his sixth overall win out of 52 nominations. Additionally, it would mark the first time that he has won for a Star Wars project since A New Hope hit theaters in 1977. The Rise of Skywalker also received nominations for Visual Effects and Sound Editing.

Only the late Walt Disney has more Oscars nominations at 59. Disney won 22 out of all he was nominated for. Meryl Streep is the only actor who comes close to John Williams and Walt Disney with 21 nominations and three wins. As for winning this year, that might be pretty tough for Williams since there is some pretty stiff competition. Hildur Guonadottir is nominated for her Joker score, Alexandre Desplat for Little Women, Randy Newman for Marriage Story, and Thomas Newman for 1917.

John Williams will continue to compose, but he won't be taking on future Star Wars projects, unless it's something smaller or a consulting job. The franchise has already proven that they can continue on without Williams on The Mandalorian, where the heavily in-demand Ludwig Goransson worked his magic. The show has stepped away from the motifs that Williams would normally include, while still feeling familiar at the same time. Goransson has worked on a number of high profile projects over the past few years, including the Oscar-nominated Black Panther score and his work with Donald Glover's Childish Gambino. It's only a matter of time before the young composer ends up with his own Oscar at the The Academy Awards.

In 2005 the American Film Institute chose John Williams' score to A New Hope as the greatest American film score of all time. The Library of Congress entered the soundtrack into the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant." In addition, he received the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2016. Williams has left his mark on Hollywood and his influence will be felt for the years to come, especially since he's still creating such great work all of these years later. You can check out John Williams and the rest of the Academy Award nominees below, thanks to The Academy Twitter account.

