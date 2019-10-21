We have a brand new poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This one-sheet was released alongside the final trailer for Episode IX, which debuted, as promised, during Monday Night Football on ESPN.

While many fans were upset they had to watch the New York Jets get blown out by the New England Patriots before getting around to the The Rise of Skywalker final trailer, the light at the end of the tunnel seemed to be well worth the wait. And this poster serves as a cherry on top of the sundae, as it sets up a grand finale to a saga more than 40 years in the making.

The poster has it all. Rey is proudly represented at its center, looming large over the rest of the galactic chaos, with Kylo Ren behind her, setting up their final conflict. Rey and Kylo are on the poster not just once but twice, as they're also seen, much smaller squaring off in the same image we saw on the last poster that features Palpatine looming in the background. Instead of Palpatine, we have a slew of ships, including the Millennium Falcon and several Star Destroyers.

Related: Matt Smith's Rise of Skywalker Character Revealed Before Tonight's Big Trailer Drop?

Elsewhere, other main characters such as Poe, Rose and Finn are ready for battle, with Poe firing off a shot. R2-D2 and C-3PO are also standing by to do their part, as is Lando Calrissian, who finally makes his return to a galaxy far, far away. A couple of new characters in the form of Zorri Bliss, played by Keri Russell, and Jannah, played by Naomie Ackie. As always, the trusty Chewbacca is there as well, ready to charge into battle, bowcaster blazing. In short, a lot is going on in just this one image.

J.J. Abrams, who previously directed The Force Awakens, is back in the director's chair to round out this trilogy. Rian Johnson stepped in to helm The Last Jedi. Despite an action-packed and massive trailer, much of what we're going to see unfold in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga remains mysterious. Quite a few sequences from the trailer raise more questions than answers. But for those who perhaps needed a little more convincing that this is a pop culture event worth taking part in, the trailer and poster, in concert, may be enough to do the trick.

Outside of the trailer and poster, pre-sale tickets for opening weekend are now available as well. So those who want to get in on the action early would do well to grab tickets sooner rather than later, as showtimes are already selling out at a rapid pace all across the country. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on December 20. For those who still need to grab tickets, head on over to Fandango, or your preferred ticket retailer of choice. For everyone else, be sure to check out the new poster for yourself below.