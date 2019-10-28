A new The Rise of Skywalker image of Finn was shared by John Boyega on social media. The latest trailer for the final installment in the Skywalker Saga was released one week ago. Since then, fans have been picking it apart and analyzing every frame to find some hidden details and it looks like J.J. Abrams and crew put some small little teases in there. However, this new image that Boyega has shared is not from the recently released trailer.

In the aforementioned The Rise of Skywalker image, John Boyega's Finn is seen on what appears to be the desert planet of Pasaana, which is actually the Wadi Rum desert valley in southern Jordan. Finn doesn't look too happy at what he's seeing unfold in front of him. As for what that is, that's anybody's guess at the moment. But, there are some big events that are supposed to go down on Pasaana, according to rumors. Those rumors have yet to be officially confirmed at this point in time.

John Boyega also posted a fake teaser where he pretends to spoil everything about the movie. While the video is clearly made as a joke, some Star Wars fans did not appreciate the actor's attempt at humor. The Rise of Skywalker is a pretty big deal to a lot of people and some fans are starting to get a bit impatient now that we're less than two months away from seeing the movie in theaters. With that being said, there's still a lot to look forward to before then.

The first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, debuts on the Disney+ streaming platform on November 12th, which is just right around the corner. A new trailer is being released tonight and early reviews of the first episode note that it contains a huge spoiler for the entire franchise. Not a lot of people know what said spoiler is, but it's supposed to be big and it apparently sets up the show. By the time the second episode debuts, will be about a month away from The Rise of Skywalker opening to theaters.

J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio took up the writing duties on The Rise of Skywalker. Long-time Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan helped with 2015's The Force Awakens, but he was not interested in returning after writing Solo: A Star Wars Story. Lucasfilm pretty much begged him to stick around, but he declined. So, all of the pressure is now on Abrams and Terrio to bring 40 years of storytelling to a close, which is not an easy task by any means. Whatever the case may be, fans have been pretty happy with the promotional material and seem intrigued as to how Emperor Palpatine is back. You can check out the new Rise of Skywalker image below, thanks to John Boyega's Twitter account.