We now know precisely what was added during the reshoots for The Rise of Skywalker. Editor Maryann Brandon has revealed three key scenes that were added relatively late in the process, which opens up some important questions about what the movie looked like before the reshoots took place. Whether or not the changes were for the better, we may never know.

Warning: spoilers ahead for The Rise of Skywalker. During a recent interview, Maryann Brandon was asked about the specifics of the reshoots. She revealed there were two weeks worth of additional filming that took place over the summer. Here's what she had to say about it.

"We added a couple of scenes. We had two weeks back in London in July and we added a couple of scenes and added some dialogue that we felt we needed, and there were a couple of very small emotional moments that J.J. and I and Stefan decided would benefit the film, and we went back and got those."

As for the specifics of the scenes? The biggest of the bunch is the scene between Rey and Luke on Ahch-To. Apparently, this scene wasn't in the original cut, which leaves us to wonder whether or not Luke even had any lines of dialogue in the original cut before the reshoots. There was also the moment of conflict between Rey and Poe after the lightspeed skipping sequence. Brandon had this to say.

"The scene on the island with Luke, when Luke sees Rey. The film kind of informed us, after it was together, what it needed to say so we went back and got that dialogue. There was like a funny moment between Poe and Rey when he lands the Falcon and it's on fire, we wanted to have a more humorous exchange between them. Nothing major, no."

Adding humor is slightly more innocuous. But the scene, like it or not, between Luke and Rey was a pivotal one in the movie. It helped define Rey's concluding arc and, more importantly, brought Luke back. The third scene that Maryann Brandon discussed happened much earlier in the movie, which sees Rey training with Leia.

"We shot Rey's introduction when she's up in the air and the rocks are spinning around her, because we wanted to introduce Leia and her. I had to go back and find good shots of Leia that we hadn't used in [The Force Awakens], and we had those and it kind of made us think, 'Oh we could have this really fun scene to introduce Leia and Rey.' So the film kind of informs you of things it might need."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been doing well for Lucasfilm, financially speaking. But, much like The Last Jedi, it's proved to be divisive. Whether or not these additional scenes helped or hurt the situation? That's hard to say. In any case, it does help shed a little light on the creative process that brought the Skywalker saga to a close. For more with Maryann Brandon, you can check out the latest episode of The Art of the Cut podcast.