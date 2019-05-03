Last month, we finally got the first trailer and title for what we now know to be Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We, the collective internet, have picked that footage apart limb from limb, and there has been a great deal of speculation as to what the title of the movie may actually mean. That's to be expected. However, thanks to a new, Polish version of the title that was recently revealed, we may have some new clues as to some possible plot details.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Granted, much of this is going to be speculative. That said, the title is very real and if it just so happens to contain some spoilery stuff when we look back on this come December, I would hate to be responsible for having accidentally spoiled something for someone. That out of the way, a Twitter user, who happens to be Polish, recently posted this, which is pretty intriguing.

"So they finally revealed the title of episode IX in my language (polish). In direct translation it means 'Star Wars: Skywalker Resurrection.' I wonder if it has any hidden meaning behind."

There are a few ways to read that. If we're to be very generous with the interpretation, it could mean that someone, a Skywalker specifically, is going to be resurrected in Episode IX. Does that mean Luke is somehow going to come back as more than a Force ghost? Does this refer to Leia somehow? What about Anakin, aka Kylo Ren's idol, Darth Vader? If Palpatine can come back (which he definitely is as we know thanks to that laugh in the trailer), then why not Vader in some capacity as well?

Again, that would be the most direct interpretation. But Lucasfilm is rarely, if ever, that direct when it comes to the saga entries in the franchise. What this could mean, legitimately, is that the Skywalker name is somehow resurrected. Maybe we find out there's a Skywalker out there we didn't know about before? Maybe someone takes up the mantle to honor Luke and that bloodline to ensure the legacy lives on? There are a few ways the name itself could be brought back by director J.J. Abrams that may not be quite as risky as say, literally bringing a Skywalker back from the dead, from a narrative perspective.

For now, we're mostly back in that period of hopeless speculation until some new footage rolls out, or until Lucasfilm decides to start pulling back the curtain with official photos, Star Wars merchandise, interviews and things of that sort. But it's probably going to be a while before that happens. So speculation it is. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on December 20. Feel free to check out the original post in question from ecco500's Twitter account below.

