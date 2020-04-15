There are still plenty of unanswered questions following the release of The Rise of Skywalker this past December. The Skywalker Saga ended with quite a few plot holes and unexplained moments that didn't quite make sense. And try as it might, the recent Star Wars 9 book adaptation didn't quite clear everything up. One of the biggest questions revolves around Rey and her Force Healing powers.

In The Rise of Skywalker, we see Rey Force Heal a giant space worm (though she leaves top pilot Poe's blaster injury to the arm unattended). She then once again appears to Force Heal Kylo Ren during their battle on the destroyed remnants of the Death Star. The moment comes as a meaningful one, but it left a lot of longtime Star Wars fans confused.

If Jedi can heal those around them, why didn't Obi-Wan Kenobi heal Qui-Gon Jinn at the end of The Phantom Menace? Why couldn't Anakin heal Padme? There are a lot of instances where a Jedi could have helped save someone with Force Healing, and didn't.

Some believed that Force Healing was simply injected into The Rise of Skywalker to add some new Jedi powers, and also as a way to help Rey and Kylo bond. But there is possibly another explanation as to why Rey could Force Heal, when no one else could leading up to Star Wars 9.

A new theory generated on Reddit by User GhostyBiscuits arrives to remind many of one simple fact that could separate Rey from the rest of the Jedi. She actually did her homework and read the ancient Jedi texts that she took from Luke's home in isolation. It is theorized that the power to Force Heal lies within those very books which we see Rey reading in The Rise of Skywalker.

It is made clear in the movie that Rey uses the ancient Jedi texts to help the Resistance find their way to Exegol. So the seeds for this theory are there in proof. The one major hiccup here is that Kylo Ren also exhibits the power to Force Heal. Kylo and Rey are a Force Dyad, so perhaps in sharing their bond, they also share certain knowledge about The Force?

This idea is currently being explored in the Marvel Star Wars comics that have arrived after the release of the movie. Another interesting faucet of this theory is that hologram appears to be the major form of communication. Books aren't introduced into canon until The Last Jedi. Most Force training was passed down in person. So maybe this ability was lost to these ancient texts, only for Rey to rediscover on her own?

In The Last Jedi, we see Luke Skywalker explain to Master Yoda that he didn't read all of the books, even though he had plenty of time to do so in isolation. Perhaps this is why we never saw Luke use this power? Yoda also makes the joke that the Jedi texts were not, 'page-turners', implying that he may have not read them all either.

The problem with this theory comes by way of The Mandalorian. Episode 7 premiered the same week as The Rise of Skywalker. And in that episode we discovered that The Child also had the power to Force Heal. As he tends to Greef Karga's wound. This goes against the Ancient Jedi Texts theory, as Baby Yoda can't speak. So how did he read the books? Though, it is possible that The Child is far more powerful than anyone realizes at this point. That said, where was The Child in the new trilogy? What happened to him between the events of The Mandalorian and The Force Awakens? Those are answers for another time. This theory first appeared on Reddit.