There's more to the story of Rey's parents in The Rise of Skywalker. J.J. Abrams revealed the news in a recent interview, which will more than likely lead Star Wars fans to go back to previous reports stating the director was going to retcon what Rian Johnson did with The Last Jedi. That doesn't seem to be the case here and even Johnson has hinted there could be more to the story while promoting his installment in 2017.

When asked about Rey's parents in The Rise of Skywalker, J.J. Abrams carefully chose his words. While he couldn't obviously give anything away, he did reveal the movie will continue to explore that specific mystery. Rian Johnson left us believing her parents are space trash nobodies who abandoned her. However, there appears to be more to the story. Abrams explains.

"I will say that we knew, going into this, that this movie, it had to be a satisfying conclusion. And we were well aware that that's one of the things that's been out there. I don't want to say that what happens in Episode 8 (didn't happen). We have honored that. But I will say that there's more to the story than you've seen."

It's possible Kylo Ren was misdirecting Rey in The Last Jedi to corrupt her mind when he told her the "truth" about her parents, though it was Rey who revealed they were nobodies. With that being said, there are some fans who were perfectly fine with Rian Johnson's decision to make her parents a set of nobodies, widening the net outside of the Skywalkers. But, there were just as many fans, if not more, who were not happy with that particular reveal.

The Rise of Skywalker trailer features an unidentified ship which looks like Rey's parents ship as seen in The Force Awakens and its infamous Forceback scene. Star Wars fans have been comparing the footage and it does look pretty close. However, it could be the same model and not belong to her parents, though it might not be that easy. J.J. Abrams says we're going to see more of her story, so it could very well be her parents in the new trailer.

The identity of Rey's parents has been one of the bigger mysteries since this new trilogy started in 2015 with The Force Awakens. At that time, fans were speculating about all kinds of possibilities, including being the sister of Kylo Ren, the granddaughter of Obi-Wan, a Skywalker, and more. Will she end up being a Skywalker? We won't know until the movie opens later this year, but it doesn't seem likely at this point in time. Let the speculation continue. You can check out the interview with J.J. Abrams talking about Rey's parents in The Rise of Skywalker over at ABC News.

