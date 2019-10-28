Those who were concerned that Rose Tico has been removed from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker merchandise have no reason to fear, as the character is going to be a big part of the movie. This, according to actress Kelly Marie Tran, who was introduced as Rose in The Last Jedi. While she was once a simply maintenance room worker, Rose has become a key figure within the Resistance, which means she's going to have a lot more to do this time around.

Recently, on Force Friday, certain fans expressed concern with the lack of Rose's presence on merchandise. Many wondered if Lucasfilm was perhaps scaling back, given that certain vocal people on the internet weren't fans of the character. That's not going to be the case, as revealed by Kelly Marie Tran in a recent interview. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Before, Rose was a new character who was in maintenance and she was not a huge part of the Resistance. But now she's in the Resistance in a big way and it's very cool."

At the end of The Last Jedi, the Resistance had been left in shambles, with only a small handful of members remaining. Therefore, everyone left suddenly became an integral part of the war against the First Order. Rose Tico included. And since there is going to be something of a time gap between the events of Episode VIII and Episode IX, we'll get to see how Rose has taken to her new, bigger role.

Speaking a bit more about the specifics of that, Kelly Marie Tran explained there was a big learning curve. Not only did she have to learn how to shoot a gun, but she had to learn how to shoot arrows from a space horse. As such, it sounds like we could be seeing some rather interesting imagery in director J.J. Abrams' finale to the Skywalker saga.

"I had to learn everything that had to do with being in a war, like holding a gun. I've never held a gun before. Things like that, that you don't even think about when you're watching this movie. We're all real people living real lives... We don't shoot arrows off horses normally, so we have to learn every little thing. There's so much detail and so much work that goes into everything."

The final trailer for the movie glimpsed some of this wild action she's referring to, but we're still largely in the dark when it comes to much of what we're going to see unfold. We know Palpatine will be back and we know this will presumably settle the struggle between the First Order and the Resistance. Now we also know it will include Rose riding a space horse whilst slinging arrows. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20. This news comes to us via Digital Spy.