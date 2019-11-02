The Rise of Skywalker is preparing to introduce the world to the Sith Troopers. Could they draw their evil power from the Dark Side of the Force? According to the latest Star Wars Insider magazine, that is very much a possibility. We have learned very little about the red-armored soldiers and what role they will play in the final installment of the Skywalker Saga. According to various leaks, the troopers are exclusively tied to Emperor Palpatine, which seems to make sense.

In the new Star Wars Insider, they describe the Sith Troopers as an "elite force of Stormtroopers that draw inspiration and power from a dark and ancient legacy." This seems to indicate that they very well could have Force powers, but why are they here now? Another fan theory floating around has to do with what the Emperor may have been plotting this entire time. Is Palpatine trying to position himself as the ruler of a new Sith Emperor in The Rise of Skywalker?

The Sith Troopers may have been brought back to take over the First Order, returning it to the ancient ways of the Sith Empire. If the Sith Troopers really do have Force powers, Emperor Palpatine will pretty much be unstoppable. "Aggressive and well-trained, the Sith Troopers are adept in armed and unarmed combat, and are equipped with an array of deadly energy weapons and explosives," states the new magazine. These could actually be ancient Sith warriors who have been studying the Force under the leadership of Palpatine. Since the official Star Wars magazine mentions the "ancient legacy," it seems that the Sith Troopers will have Force powers and will be helping out Palpatine.

Related: Finn Is Ready for a Blaster Fight in Latest The Rise of Skywalker Image

We have yet to truly see Emperor Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker promotional material. We've seen his ancient throne and the back of what many believe is his head, but we have not seen his face, other than on the side of a pint glass. The Sith Troopers are rumored to hail from the Unknown Regions where they have been surviving in a hellish landscape waiting to be found so they can complete their mission. Emperor Palpatine revealed that he wanted to explore the unknown regions in the Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic books, so it's possible that these red troopers have been waiting for his return all this time.

It has also been rumored that Kylo Ren will need the Sith Troopers to unlock Palpatine's legacy. Ren is apparently looking for a device called the Wayfinder in The Rise of Skywalker to get to the elite troopers. The Sith Troopers could be the key to the return of Emperor Palpatine, we'll just have to wait and see. Thankfully, we have less than two months of waiting ahead of us before The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters. The Sith Trooper information comes to us from Star Wars Insider.

New #RiseofSkywalker character details from the latest edition of Star Wars Insider pic.twitter.com/DZa6pdoqGU — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 31, 2019