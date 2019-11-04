A new fan-made trailer for The Rise of Skywalker is here to get us pumped for the end of the saga. From the early days of marketing this movie, it's been billed as the finale of the Skywalker saga. That's not to say that Star Wars won't continue, it just means that this main tale we've been following for more than four decades is set to end. That's where this trailer comes in, as it takes footage from every single entry and wraps it together in a nice, epic and pretty incredible package.

In which I made a trailer for the #SkywalkerSaga in the style of #TheRiseOfSkywalker



Star Wars Theme by John Williams and Trailer Music by Blakus a.k.a. Blake Robinson.

Part 1 Arranged and Orchestrated by Samuel Kim pic.twitter.com/xaBSwMpIyq — Alec Siegel (@AlecFSiegel) October 27, 2019

The Star Wars fan-made trailer is the work of Alec Siegel, who shared his video on Twitter. The trailer serves as something of a love letter to the entire franchise, save for the stand-alone entries like Rogue One and Solo. In particular, it makes great use of footage from the most recent trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, whilst weaving that footage in with other highlights from every other movie. Siegel had this to say about the video in the caption he provided.

Related: Does This Dark Rey Theory Expose Palpatine's True Identity in The Rise of Skywalker?

"In which I made a trailer for the #SkywalkerSaga in the style of #TheRiseOfSkywalker. Star Wars Theme by John Williams and Trailer Music by Blakus a.k.a. Blake Robinson. Part 1 Arranged and Orchestrated by Samuel Kim."

This trailer does an exceptional job at tying all of these movies together which, at times, can feel a bit disparate. Even those who perhaps don't love the prequels can find an appreciation for elements of them when laid out like this. In truth, this mostly feels like a trailer that could be released by Disney and Lucasfilm to further hype up the release of Episode IX. There are lots of Star Wars fan trailers of varying quality, but this is up there. Right alongside that Rogue One trailer set to Beastie Boys' Sabotage.

At this point, relatively little is known about what we're going to see unfold in director J.J. Abrams' conclusion to this Star Wars sequel trilogy. We know Palpatine is coming back, though the circumstances surrounding his return remain mysterious as ever, and we know the struggle between the Resistance and the First Order will presumably be settled, one way or another. But truthfully, very little has been revealed about the plot by Abrams and Lucasfilm. They're playing this one really close to the chest.

Will Rey be revealed to be a Skywalker? Will Kylo be redeemed? Is C-3PO going to die? So many questions, precious few answers for the time being. As such, we're left with speculation and, from time to time, a little something from a dedicated fan, such as this, to help tide us over until the movie arrives. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on December 20. Be sure to check out the video for yourself from Alec Seigel's Twitter account.